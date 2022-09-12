Looking to allow single operators to manage multiple live events at scale remotely and “effortlessly, Amagi has launched an upgraded graded version of the UHD-ready, cloud-based, live orchestration solution, Amagi LIVE.
The enhancement from the cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology provider is designed to manage dynamically a variety of live events for linear and VOD channels and is particularly tailored to the needs of news, sports and other high-quality live content.
The solution is also intended to make it easy for single operators to manage multiple live segments and outputs simultaneously in real time and deliver worldwide. A unified interface makes the control of multiple feeds, switching of live sources, application of graphics and management of ad breaks efficient and accurate. Additionally, the optimised low latency levels offered are said to provide a “seamless” up-to-the minute experience for viewers.
An enhanced user interface that combines functions including playlist view and edit, and management of file based and live content together. The breaks are organised within the event so that ordered, segmented breaks can occur without intervention. Other interface elements like current playing, coming up, countdown timers, play/ stop unplanned graphics, missing asset list, and more facilitate fast action operation.
“Speed of operations is an essential prerequisite for managing fast-changing live events on TV or OTT,” said Amagi co-founder Srinivasan KA. “With Amagi LIVE, content owners gain a flexible, high-speed live orchestration platform that delivers broadcast-grade quality at a cost advantage. Operators can start shows immediately, and switch between live and recorded content seamlessly, with real time control over breaks and graphics."
