With the technology provider assuring that the Spanish media conglomerate can achieve a “dramatic” leap in remote workforce collaboration, efficiency and flexibility, along with the ability to easily scale its operations, Atresmedia has transitioned to Avid subscription-based tools and platforms for content production.
Atresmedia produces and airs news, sports, drama, documentary, reality and other programming across national and international channels such as Antena 3, La Sexta, Mega, Neox, Nova and Atreseries. The new move is said to be a strategic project is a natural evolution of the relationship between Atresmedia and Avid in place since 2015, but with the aim to introduce new capabilities and features gradually to improve the user experience, increase efficiency and shorten time to air. The multichannel broadcaster says that the amount of content it produces for their own channels and shares on other outlets will continue to escalate, so a constant evolution of the technical foundation is a must to always be ready.
As a result it has signed an agreement for upgrading and cross-grading existing user seats on the Avid MediaCentral platform and Avid Media Composer solutions, ensuring reliability so that editors, producers, journalists, assistants and other workflow contributors gain access to the latest functionality wherever they choose to work.
The solutions will see use in connecting teams in the Atresmedia facility, in the field and at home, by accessing their remote workflows from anywhere to develop the most compelling stories faster and deliver them across multiple platforms. The new solutions ae also designed to provide Atresmedia with greater flexibility to scale resources and capabilities to deliver the highest quality content under tightening deadlines.
Atresmedia has also added the advantage of multi-year enterprise-wide access to the Avid Learning Central subscription-based e-learning platform. Designed to empower teams and individuals to learn at their own pace and maintain technical proficiency, Avid Learning Central continuously refreshes training on creative tools, media storage and management, and other core functions of production workflows.
As a result it has signed an agreement for upgrading and cross-grading existing user seats on the Avid MediaCentral platform and Avid Media Composer solutions, ensuring reliability so that editors, producers, journalists, assistants and other workflow contributors gain access to the latest functionality wherever they choose to work.
The solutions will see use in connecting teams in the Atresmedia facility, in the field and at home, by accessing their remote workflows from anywhere to develop the most compelling stories faster and deliver them across multiple platforms. The new solutions ae also designed to provide Atresmedia with greater flexibility to scale resources and capabilities to deliver the highest quality content under tightening deadlines.
Atresmedia has also added the advantage of multi-year enterprise-wide access to the Avid Learning Central subscription-based e-learning platform. Designed to empower teams and individuals to learn at their own pace and maintain technical proficiency, Avid Learning Central continuously refreshes training on creative tools, media storage and management, and other core functions of production workflows.