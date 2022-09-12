In the next stage of their existing partnership and bidding to simplify content processing for broadcast and OTT networks, Arqiva and MediaKind have launched Arqplex, what they call a new hybrid content processing service that they believe will transform headend services.
The fully managed headend-as-a-service is designed to provide secure and reliable content aggregation, encoding, multiplexing and packaging for content distribution and will unify OTT and broadcast operations, reducing complexity, increasing efficiency and delivering rapid speed to market for customers. It has designed and developed to see use with broadcasters and network or platform operators, including global, regional, and national broadcasters and regional cable and satellite network operators.
Through use of MediaKind’s cloud-native multiplexing, encoding and packaging headend media processing technology cloud-native headend software, Arqplex is intended to deliver broadcast-grade service levels to OTT operations. It will also use Arqiva’s global content network to collect content from any source, whether satellite, fibre, cloud, or the internet and include options to manage ad insertion and catch-up functionality for customers in addition to the company’s expertise in managed services, systems integration and connectivity. Arqiva’s operational teams fully manage and monitor the service, and the company assures that it can deliver “real” economies of scale to headend operations.
Media service providers can use AWS public cloud, an alternative cloud provider or Arqiva’s datacentres. Where customers opt for cloud processing, operations can be sited in the region most appropriate for their services. In April 2022, MediaKind became the latest broadcast technology provider to gain Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner status and complete AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR).
The Arqplex service also integrates with other products across the Arqiva portfolio and the service’s roadmap will be extended with Arqiva and MediaKind on-boarding a range of partners to expand the service's capabilities. Arqiva has already begun the process of migrating existing headend customers to the new headend-as-a-service offering.
“We have an exceptional heritage in aggregating and processing content for broadcasters. Arqplex is the next chapter in this journey,” said Arqiva chief executive officer Shuja Khan commenting on the launch. “With viewers fragmenting across platforms making things more complex and costly, our solution radically simplifies the headend operations of broadcasters and OTT operators. Using cloud technology and partnering once more with MediaKind, our market-leading managed service solution will be a game changer for broadcasters and platform operators across the globe.”
MediaKind chief executive officer Allen Broome added: “We are delighted to announce our first offer from our partnership with Arqiva and introduce a new hybrid content processing service that will streamline content delivery….Increasingly our customers require the tools to be agile and ultra-responsive to the media and entertainment market’s continuous evolution. Arqplex is hybrid to the core, secure and ensures a cost-effective means of content delivery, allowing both operators and broadcasters to focus on creating new, exciting, and differentiated content.”
Through use of MediaKind’s cloud-native multiplexing, encoding and packaging headend media processing technology cloud-native headend software, Arqplex is intended to deliver broadcast-grade service levels to OTT operations. It will also use Arqiva’s global content network to collect content from any source, whether satellite, fibre, cloud, or the internet and include options to manage ad insertion and catch-up functionality for customers in addition to the company’s expertise in managed services, systems integration and connectivity. Arqiva’s operational teams fully manage and monitor the service, and the company assures that it can deliver “real” economies of scale to headend operations.
Media service providers can use AWS public cloud, an alternative cloud provider or Arqiva’s datacentres. Where customers opt for cloud processing, operations can be sited in the region most appropriate for their services. In April 2022, MediaKind became the latest broadcast technology provider to gain Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner status and complete AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR).
The Arqplex service also integrates with other products across the Arqiva portfolio and the service’s roadmap will be extended with Arqiva and MediaKind on-boarding a range of partners to expand the service's capabilities. Arqiva has already begun the process of migrating existing headend customers to the new headend-as-a-service offering.
“We have an exceptional heritage in aggregating and processing content for broadcasters. Arqplex is the next chapter in this journey,” said Arqiva chief executive officer Shuja Khan commenting on the launch. “With viewers fragmenting across platforms making things more complex and costly, our solution radically simplifies the headend operations of broadcasters and OTT operators. Using cloud technology and partnering once more with MediaKind, our market-leading managed service solution will be a game changer for broadcasters and platform operators across the globe.”
MediaKind chief executive officer Allen Broome added: “We are delighted to announce our first offer from our partnership with Arqiva and introduce a new hybrid content processing service that will streamline content delivery….Increasingly our customers require the tools to be agile and ultra-responsive to the media and entertainment market’s continuous evolution. Arqplex is hybrid to the core, secure and ensures a cost-effective means of content delivery, allowing both operators and broadcasters to focus on creating new, exciting, and differentiated content.”