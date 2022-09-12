In a move said to allow the broadcaster to remove costs related to hardware refresh cycles and improve revenue protection capabilities, while enabling a refocus of resources on to core business without worrying about the underlying infrastructure, Imagine Communications has transitioned the Landmark Sales operations of Virgin Media Television Ireland to a fully managed cloud service.

Virgin Media Television claims to be Ireland’s number one commercial television broadcaster, with multiple channels and premium content including sport and entertainment, drama and local news. The company has actively developed innovative campaigns and propositions for its advertisers, built on the Landmark Sales platform from Imagine.



Moving away from an on-premises operation to a managed services offering provided by Imagine, Virgin Media Television is now said to have the agility to pursue its proposals to best serve its advertisers and provide engaging television for its subscribers. It also allows Virgin Media Television to add functionality and capacity, without the need to source and integrate additional hardware, and the associated refresh cycle costs.

“We were sold on the advantages of the cloud, but what really amazed us was how completely painless — and really fast — the migration was,” explained Eoghan McGonagle, head of sales operations and performance at Virgin Media Television. “As well as making our routine operations much easier, the cloud gives us improved disaster recovery capabilities, allowing us to protect our assets and revenue. It also ensures better resilience, quicker restore times, and the peace of mind that guaranteed business continuity gives. Our experience is that the move to managed services in the cloud is life-changing in terms of speed and operational workflow improvements.”

“We continue to see strong take-up of our managed services offering in ad tech, because it delivers better workflows, easier collaboration and remote working, and greatly improved security and disaster recovery,” added Mark Senecal, general manager of managed services at Imagine Communications. “We are happy to be able to realise these improvements for Virgin Media Television and to continue to support its thriving sales operation — protecting key revenue-generating Landmark Sales applications.”