In the latest example of how the cloud is supporting the lest generation of broadcasting, Kaltura is providing leading Swiss private TV provider CH Media with service orchestration for AWS-hosted oneplus streaming service.
CH Media is one of the leading Swiss media companies and employs around 1800 people in German-speaking Switzerland. oneplus offers films, series, documentaries, and other entertainment along with original productions. It is available directly to consumers via web, iOS and Android apps, and via telcos such as Quickline and Sunrise. It also offers a rich set of features that increase user engagement and stickiness such as continuous viewing across devices, watchlists, and the ability to create customised watch lists.
At the heart of the service is the cloud-based back-end Kaltura TV Platform and the oneplus package also package includes subscriber and household management solutions, video-on-demand (VOD) media preparation, multi-digital-rights-management (DRM) content protection, the Kaltura TV Platform Player and service analytics for understanding viewer behaviour.
With flexible monetisation capabilities, CH Media is now able to diversify its revenue streams by introducing three Freemium models within a single service. It comprises an ad-based free version and two premium subscription-only offers (a standard offer for up to two concurrent screens and ‘Family and Friends’ for up to four). Combining subscription and advertising-based VOD, this hybrid monetisation model is regarded as crucial for the oneplus’ strategy to attract new viewers with free-to-watch titles, encouraging conversion to higher tiers with premium and exclusive content offerings.
“We are delighted to partner with Kaltura to power our first-ever streaming service,” said CH Media managing director entertainment Roger Elsener commenting on the deployment. “We greatly appreciate the flexibility of Kaltura’s technology as well as its customer focus which enabled speedy integration with other system components.”
“Today, consumer expectations for OTT services are high, and providing a great user experience is essential, added Kaltura chief strategy officer Nuno Sanches. “Additionally, it is business-critical to have the ability to launch fast, have flexible monetisation, and data-driven functionalities to understand viewers and extend their engagement.”
