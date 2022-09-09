With creative industry business continuity evolving into a global, future-proofed workflow, speeding edit times and slashing inefficiency, VICE Media Group is using SaaS remote collaboration technology from LucidLink to diversify its post-production model and move its production workflow to the cloud.
In the initial phase of the deployment, VICE Media’s news team ran a 30-day trial of LucidLink during the pandemic, employing cloud network attached storage (NAS) technology to enable content to be stored in the cloud and dynamically streamed and cached to local devices. VICE Media’s news team used LucidLink for teams working remotely with the day-to-air content from regions in the field to the finishing teams taking broadcast content to air.
Implementation of LucidLink is said to have eliminated the company’s previous challenges in downloading files or sending drives, which were time-consuming processes that were becoming unsustainable. Moreover, LucidLink notes that the trial was so successful that VICE Media moved its entire production workflow to the cloud.
“We wanted to deploy a solution that would enable remote from home productivity in the short-term, but we also wanted to try and build something that would stand us in good stead post-Covid,” explained Dominic Brouard, post production infrastructure manager at VICE Media Group.
“That meant we wanted a tool that would work sustainably from the speed of production. It also had to meet the terms of the cost model, the infrastructure it sits on, and be enterprise-ready and security-focused. Our speed to edit has increased immeasurably with LucidLink. Quite simply, had we not had LucidLink, then in the short-term, we would have been less efficient working from home (during Covid), and in the longer term, our cloud-first strategy would probably have required a more complex and expensive post-production system in the cloud.”
