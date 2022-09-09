The Q2 2022 version of the quarterly Conviva State of Streaming Report has shown continued growth in the global streaming market, including gains of (14%) in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with Q2 2021 and with smart TS and Roku dominating global viewing.
The report found that as the global streaming industry matures, streaming success is getting more complicated. Device fragmentation is growing, and viewers’ quality expectations continue rising in concert with an ad-supported streaming world. It warned that despite growth, streaming publishers are being challenged to deliver a consistent and positive experience. Viewers expect a quality picture, instant access to content and zero glitches.
Conviva found bitrate rose globally in Q2 2022 across all screen types and devices, but often at the expense of other quality metrics. Smart TVs saw the largest increase in bitrate of all screen types, up 15.1% year over year. However, to provide this more high-definition experience, Smart TVs saw noticeable increases in video start failures, video start time and buffering. Conversely, PlayStation and Roku were the only big screen devices to both decrease video start times (down 10.7% and 12% respectively) and increase bitrate (up 4.6% and 12.9% respectively).
Roku continued to hold the top spot among big screen devices (big screens include connected TVs, smart TVs and gaming consoles) , holding nearly steady at 30.5% of viewing time, down less than one percent as compared to Q2 2021 with Amazon Fire TV coming in second with 16% of big screen viewing time. Samsung TV (13.7%), Android TV (7.8%) and LG TV (7.3%) rounded out the top five devices for big screen viewing time. Chromecast, Xbox and PlayStation all saw a decrease in share as compared to the previous year.
Regionally, Asia and Latin America saw the most growth – 90% and 70%, respectively – while North America, the most mature streaming market in the world, also grew 5% year over year.
The race is on to see which publishers will meet these expectations, including providing the best experience when it’s most important,” said Keith Zubchevich, President and CEO, Conviva commenting on Conviva State of Streaming Report for Q2 2022. “Those that do will quickly eclipse the competition. For longform VOD content watched from the couch, that means improving bitrate. For live content, that means decreasing VST and buffering to provide a similar experience to linear TV. For mobile devices, where bitrate is less important, publishers may want to think about optimising VST and buffering. And as streaming ads become a way of life, optimizing their performance will separate the leaders from the pack.”
