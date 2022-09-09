Claiming to be setting a new standard in over-the-air television, connected TV devices software provider iWedia and the Pearl TV coalition of US broadcast companies transitioning to NEXTGEN TV have launched a fast track programme to add new ATSC 3.0 A/344 interactive features.
NEXTGEN TV, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since ATSC 1.0 was introduced in 1996. NEXTGEN TV is based on internet protocol technology for interactivity, presenting a combination of online and broadcast television, and continued innovation as new services are developed. Now broadcasting in nearly 50 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach more than 80% of US households by the end of 2022. TV products equipped to receive NEXTGEN TV include those from LG Electronics, Samsung, Sony and later in 2022 Hisense.
iWedia and Pearl TV say they are working together as NEXTGEN TV’s trajectory expands further in a growing ecosystem of partnerships and accelerator programmes. The programme is designed to accelerate and streamline the path for adoption of NEXTGEN TV technology by consumer electronic makers producing smart TVs and related devices at volume in the Android TV marketplace.
iWedia’s ATSC 3.0 software stack includes a media player and browser designed to enrich the interactive features and capabilities developed by Pearl TV and the Pearl Network Consortium. Television system on chip (SoC) manufacturers in the Android TV domain will benefit from iWedia’s agnostic operating system and a streamlined process of enabling consumer features with Pearl’s pre-integrated SoC solutions.
“Android TV is one of the most versatile operating systems in existence, powering smart televisions and streaming boxes for nearly a decade,” commented Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “With a loyal, tech-savvy and content-loving consumer base, this platform enables Android TV manufacturers to onboard quickly and accelerate their introduction of compelling NEXTGEN TV consumer features with sophisticated SoC technology powered by iWedia. We’re excited that we can come together with iWedia and usher in affordable-cost televisions that consumers desire.”
“NEXTGEN TV has proven to be one of the fastest growing new technologies introduced to consumers and this partnership with Pearl TV opens up a seat at the table for Android TV manufacturers,” added Hans-Juergen, CEO of iWedia. “We are proven pioneers in Android TV, recently surpassing six million operating system deployments, and we’re thrilled to partner with Pearl TV and help manufacturers who want to streamline and accelerate their introduction of products with this cutting-edge broadcast technology.”
