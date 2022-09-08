In a move propelling the fibre-optic transport leader deeper into compression and streaming universe for broadcasters, content producers and video service providers, MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions has added a strategic layer to its growing business with the acquisition of Niagara Video Corporation.
Formed when it was spun off from ViewCast, Niagara is a supplier of compression, streaming and IPTV solutions for the broadcast and commercial AV markets. The acquisition is designed to strengthen MultiDyne’s value proposition for software-defined video transport and positions the company as a full-service provider of hardware and software solutions for moving high-quality video over any distance or network architecture. This includes moving media from server-based engines and over more diverse network topologies, while ensuring interoperability with a mix of industry protocols such as HEVC, HLS, RTMP and SRT.
The growing eSports market as well as AV business verticals, notably corporate and education, are seen as business strengths of Niagara Video that will expand MultiDyne’s customer base. In addition, MultiDyne also sees a natural expansion of its core broadcast and live production business into the REMI production space.
MultiDyne also sees strong integration opportunities for its fibre products with Niagara’s IPTV solutions, used widely today in the enterprise, corporate, government and hospitality markets and believes that it can now help worship customers easily extend signals from the sanctuary to external locations, thanks to clean integration between fibre camera adapters, our fibre throwdowns and Niagara’s live streaming solutions.”
The acquisition is also intended to broaden MultiDyne’s channel partner network through its own distributors and resellers worldwide.
“The MultiDyne brand has long been associated with fibre optics, but as a company we excel at processing and moving media. The Niagara Video business adds proven hardware and pure software solutions to our in-house hardware portfolio that will help…proliferate media transport opportunities for customers,” said MultiDyne CEO Frank Jachetta explaining the acquisition.
“We have expanded beyond dark fibre to moving content across the internet in different ways. One example is how we can now reliably take video over-the-top (OTT), using open-protocol SRT transport for perfect video delivery. It’s about delivering broadcast-quality video over challenging networks for our customers.”
Following the acquisition, MultiDyne will retain Niagara’s existing staff with CEO Mike Galli becoming VP of streaming products. “We have built a network of channel partners with strong reputations that will help raise MultiDyne’s visibility in areas where they have less brand representation, including parts of Asia where Niagara Video has historically seen brisk business,” he remarked. “We can help MultiDyne establish a robust streaming portfolio and bring them into the compression world with greater authority. And we at Niagara have always looked for the right partner to complete our vision.”
The growing eSports market as well as AV business verticals, notably corporate and education, are seen as business strengths of Niagara Video that will expand MultiDyne’s customer base. In addition, MultiDyne also sees a natural expansion of its core broadcast and live production business into the REMI production space.
MultiDyne also sees strong integration opportunities for its fibre products with Niagara’s IPTV solutions, used widely today in the enterprise, corporate, government and hospitality markets and believes that it can now help worship customers easily extend signals from the sanctuary to external locations, thanks to clean integration between fibre camera adapters, our fibre throwdowns and Niagara’s live streaming solutions.”
The acquisition is also intended to broaden MultiDyne’s channel partner network through its own distributors and resellers worldwide.
“The MultiDyne brand has long been associated with fibre optics, but as a company we excel at processing and moving media. The Niagara Video business adds proven hardware and pure software solutions to our in-house hardware portfolio that will help…proliferate media transport opportunities for customers,” said MultiDyne CEO Frank Jachetta explaining the acquisition.
“We have expanded beyond dark fibre to moving content across the internet in different ways. One example is how we can now reliably take video over-the-top (OTT), using open-protocol SRT transport for perfect video delivery. It’s about delivering broadcast-quality video over challenging networks for our customers.”
Following the acquisition, MultiDyne will retain Niagara’s existing staff with CEO Mike Galli becoming VP of streaming products. “We have built a network of channel partners with strong reputations that will help raise MultiDyne’s visibility in areas where they have less brand representation, including parts of Asia where Niagara Video has historically seen brisk business,” he remarked. “We can help MultiDyne establish a robust streaming portfolio and bring them into the compression world with greater authority. And we at Niagara have always looked for the right partner to complete our vision.”