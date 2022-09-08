In what the broadcast and media technology industry’s specialist market analyst described as its first big reveal, Caretta Research has announced a valuation of the global industry software and SaaS market at $43.5 billion.
The spending comprises $16.6 billion on content connectivity, storage and delivery; $6.1 billion on content supply chain, production and post-production; $5.5 billion on advertising technology; $5.0 billion business, user and revenue systems; $4.1 billion on data, analytics and front-end technology; $3.6 billion on content security; $2.6 billion on video and streaming back-end systems.
As it was releasing details of the market value, the company also announced the general availability of the Caretta Portal, an online business decision-making tool aimed at technology vendors and buyers. This is designed to provide data on companies, products, deployments and addressable markets, allowing buyers to de-risk and reduce time-to-market for new projects, and shortlist the most suitable products.
It is also intended to enable vendors to manage product and go-to-market strategy and planning, including buyer and competitor analysis, account planning and market share forecasting. Market sizing, forecasting and market share data covers over 70 technology segments and tracks participants in the media technology industry with a database of over 4,000 companies and key metrics.
As it was releasing details of the market value, the company also announced the general availability of the Caretta Portal, an online business decision-making tool aimed at technology vendors and buyers. This is designed to provide data on companies, products, deployments and addressable markets, allowing buyers to de-risk and reduce time-to-market for new projects, and shortlist the most suitable products.
It is also intended to enable vendors to manage product and go-to-market strategy and planning, including buyer and competitor analysis, account planning and market share forecasting. Market sizing, forecasting and market share data covers over 70 technology segments and tracks participants in the media technology industry with a database of over 4,000 companies and key metrics.