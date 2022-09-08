In a coup for the development and production consultancy, Wild Thring Media has confirmed its first pre-sales for Gem Hunters Down Under, an observational documentary series featuring the world of the sapphire hunters of Central Queensland.
Produced by Australian factual specialist WildBear Entertainment, the 6 x 60’ series takes audiences to the home to one of the richest sapphire deposits on earth. The blind pursuit of the gem pushes a hardy band of miners to their very limits as in what is said to be an “epic” landscape, they battle harsh weather, perilous working conditions and constant mechanical breakdowns.
The series follows the exploits of five crews, from crusty veterans who are still on the gem high, to wild-eyed local lads born into the game – each with a unique approach. There’s a young family bent on succeeding at any cost, a husband and wife desperate to live out their sapphire dreams, and the big players who shift hundreds of tonnes of dirt in a day for buckets filled with gems.
The series has now been pre-sold to Seven Network for Australian free-to-air multi-channel 7Mate; Warner Bros. Discovery for Discovery in both the UK and Benelux; Seven. One Entertainment in Germany and Viasat World for Viasat Explore across the Nordics, Baltics and CEE.
“Gem Hunters Down Under brilliantly meets the current demand for obs-docs about interesting and challenging jobs,” commented Wild Thring Media founder Edwina Thring. “However, its uniquely Australian locations, a fascinating range of characters and the real-life quest for buried treasure - and the associated risks - provide universal themes and exciting scenarios that elevate this series for the international market. We are delighted by the early response to the title from our pre-sale partners and will anticipate more of the same with the two new series.”
The completed series of Gem Hunters Down Under will be distributed by WildBear International which added that initial demand for Gem Hunters Down Under and subsequent responses to early cuts from the pre-sale partners has seen swiftly move into production on series two and three also both 6 x 60 and featuring the same great characters. Due for delivery in Spring and Autumn 2023. The new series have secured initial support from Seven Network.
