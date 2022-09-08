In move designed to expand the live video production software provider’s graphics portfolio to an end-to-end offering on all platforms, Vizrt Group has bought out cloud-native SaaS interactive graphics platforms platform Flowics.
The Flowics platform is said to give customers simple control over the creation, integration and playout of HTML5 graphics that are perfect for fast-paced productions and digital or multi-screen extensions. Graphics can be made generated in a code-free approach from a range of external data sources, including sports statistics, timing and scoring, betting, weather and finance information. The platform is also designed to make the creation and playout of interactive media experiences intuitive for mobile, the web, social media and live streams.
With the addition of Flowics, Vizrt Group says customers of all three of its trading brands - NewTek, NDI and Vizrt - can advance their content creation capabilities through nimble HTML5 graphics and rich live data integrations.
“In Flowics we recognise our own passion for helping customers deliver more stories, better told. Flowics does this by giving visual storytellers easy access to solutions that help them deliver more impactful and engaging content,” remarked Vizrt Group CEO Michael Hallén. “The Flowics software-as-a-service offer reinforces the leadership position Vizrt Group enjoys by providing content creators even more creative flexibility across all their channels and platforms. [Flowics] gives content creators the right tools to engage and interact with their audiences as they pioneer fresh content formats in new and emerging channels. Together, we offer the most comprehensive graphics solutions for storytellers as they seek to captivate their audiences.”
“Vizrt Group is world-renowned for its high-quality graphics,” added Flowics CEO and founder Gabriel Baños. “We are delighted that the Flowics platform will become a powerful extension to the Group’s offering. NDI and TriCaster were already a significant part of the Flowics story, so being able to build on that, as well as adding in Vizrt, means we can reach even more visual storytellers than ever before.”
