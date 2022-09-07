The technology joint venture of the major Hollywood motion picture studios, MovieLabs has released the initial 2030 Vision Showcase selections to feature case studies demonstrating progress and momentum across content creation and distribution technologies and workflows.
The MovieLabs 2030 Showcase Program is set up to recognise organisations in the Media & Entertainment industry that are applying emerging cloud and production technologies to actual media workflows as case studies that are aligned with the 2030 Vision Principles.
Organisations with selected cases studies are Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Dreamworks Animation, Microsoft, Overcast, Prime Focus Technologies, ProductionPro, Skywalker Sound, Sony Pictures/Sony Ci and Disney Studios Content
MovieLabs says these companies are advancing the industry and reinventing the media creation ecosystem and, in the process, helping realise the MovieLabs 2030 Vision’s goals of enhanced efficiency and interoperability.
Earlier in 2022, organisations were invited to demonstrate how they are implementing aspects of the MovieLabs 2030 Vision and moving from “principles to practice” by submitting their case studies to the 2030 Showcase Program. Submitting organisations needed to illustrate how their examples aligned with one or more of the 10 principles of the MovieLabs 2030 Vision.
Later this year, MovieLabs will publish selected case studies illustrating Principles 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 8 of the MovieLabs 2030 Vision. They are said to be collectively a demonstration of the Vision concepts of cloud-based workflows, applications coming to the cloud storage, propagation of privileges publishing media through a workflow (instead of moving assets), archival media being used as an asset library for repurposing, a single identity system for all users in a workflow and complex media asset collections being linked through metadata.
“We have had a tremendous response to the first phase of our 2030 Vision Showcase Program. It was great to see so many organisations submit case studies showing how they have been putting the principles of the 2030 Vision into practice across various parts of the media supply chain including: movie and TV production, broadcast and streaming distribution, live news, live sports and even music events,” commented MovieLabs CEO Richard Berger.
“We had great difficulty choosing the first ten case studies to highlight as it has become clear that the MovieLabs 2030 Vision has been embraced by the industry and so much progress is being made in so many areas. This first set of case studies is just the beginning, and we look forward to highlighting additional case studies in the future as organisations across the industry make progress implementing the MovieLabs 2030 Vision.”
Organisations with selected cases studies are Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Dreamworks Animation, Microsoft, Overcast, Prime Focus Technologies, ProductionPro, Skywalker Sound, Sony Pictures/Sony Ci and Disney Studios Content
MovieLabs says these companies are advancing the industry and reinventing the media creation ecosystem and, in the process, helping realise the MovieLabs 2030 Vision’s goals of enhanced efficiency and interoperability.
Earlier in 2022, organisations were invited to demonstrate how they are implementing aspects of the MovieLabs 2030 Vision and moving from “principles to practice” by submitting their case studies to the 2030 Showcase Program. Submitting organisations needed to illustrate how their examples aligned with one or more of the 10 principles of the MovieLabs 2030 Vision.
Later this year, MovieLabs will publish selected case studies illustrating Principles 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 8 of the MovieLabs 2030 Vision. They are said to be collectively a demonstration of the Vision concepts of cloud-based workflows, applications coming to the cloud storage, propagation of privileges publishing media through a workflow (instead of moving assets), archival media being used as an asset library for repurposing, a single identity system for all users in a workflow and complex media asset collections being linked through metadata.
“We have had a tremendous response to the first phase of our 2030 Vision Showcase Program. It was great to see so many organisations submit case studies showing how they have been putting the principles of the 2030 Vision into practice across various parts of the media supply chain including: movie and TV production, broadcast and streaming distribution, live news, live sports and even music events,” commented MovieLabs CEO Richard Berger.
“We had great difficulty choosing the first ten case studies to highlight as it has become clear that the MovieLabs 2030 Vision has been embraced by the industry and so much progress is being made in so many areas. This first set of case studies is just the beginning, and we look forward to highlighting additional case studies in the future as organisations across the industry make progress implementing the MovieLabs 2030 Vision.”