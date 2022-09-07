In perhaps one of the least surprising developments for the Game of Thrones prequel, the House of the Dragon has become the biggest US drama launch ever on Sky in the UK and the biggest ever series premiere the 11-year history of its Sky Atlantic channel.
According to data from the pay-TV provider and BARB, the opening episode of the series, available exclusively in the UK on Sky and NOW generated 4.08 million total views.
Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen. House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine as Viserys I Targaryen fifth ruler of the Targaryen dynasty and Matt Smith as his ambitious brother Prince Daemon Targaryen. It also features Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans. the cast and characters here.
Martin and Ryan Condal serve as co-creators on the series. Miguel Sapochnik and Condal are showrunners, and the pair also serve as executive producers along with Martin, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel also direct the series. Greg Yaitanes is director and co-executive producer.
The 4.08 million figure comprises all viewing to date of the opening episode including those tuning into original linear premiere, those who have chosen to catch up on demand on Sky or streaming service NOW since its original air date and customers catching up on recordings. The 7-day cumulative figure for episode 1 (3.78 million) is bigger than the launch of its predecessor Game of Thrones in 2011 and it is already ahead of the 28-day launches for series 1 to 5 of those shows, by which point the franchise had grown to be the one of the most talked about shows in the world.
“Momentum around House of the Dragon just continues to build, as more and more people spread the word about its ever-current narrative of political power play married with visuals of epic scale and imagination,” said Sky MD of Content Zai Bennett. “And thanks to Sky making the first episode freely available to watch via YouTube, more people than ever before will be able to sample the world-class world of Westeros.”
