Continued adoption across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia has seen the number of devices based on the RDK open source software platform rose to 100 million, up from 80 million this time last year, and the RDK community expand to more than 600 technology companies.
RDK sees use in powering to power customer-premises equipment (CPE) from broadband and video service providers worldwide. enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results.
The software platform standardises core functions used in broadband, video and internet of things (IoT) connected devices. By standardising these functions, service providers can develop and deploy applications and services, independent of hardware platforms.
Specifically for the video industry, RDK provides common methods for a number of key tasks including managing video tuning, conditional access, DRM, stream management and diagnostics. RDK software for video applications is also available as part of the RDK Video Accelerator programme, which provides development and deployment-ready set-top boxes from leading OEMs. More than 30 suppliers and RDK members are involved in providing products and services to support the programme. In addition, premium app companies are launching RDK-specific scaling programs and adopting the Lightning App development framework.
“Surpassing 100 million RDK device deployments is a testament to the central role RDK now plays at cable, telco, and satellite providers around the globe,” said RDK president and general manager Jason Briggs commenting on the milestone. “RDK has evolved into a versatile software platform that provides operators with consistency and efficiencies across CPE manufacturers, chipset suppliers, and their diverse footprints of transport networks. Members of the community are also exploring new ways to extend the use of RDK into other areas, such as connected TVs, 5G fixed wireless gateways, and more. It’s certainly an exciting time for RDK, and our team is fully committed to providing the support and tools our community needs to achieve their technical and business objectives.”
Service providers with public RDK deployments include Atlantic Broadband, BCN, Claro, Comcast, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, J:COM, KabelPlus, Liberty Global, Mediacom, Megacable Melita, NOS, Nuuday, Rogers, SFR (part of Altice Europe), Shaw, Sky, Stofa, Telcom Argentina, Toya, Vectra, Vidéotron, Vodafone, VOO, VTR, WOW and Ziggo.
The technology companies within the RDK community, up from about 500 a year ago, span leading SoC companies, CE manufacturers, software developers, system integrators and service providers.
