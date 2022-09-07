WRC Promoter is to deploy global video management and D2C publishing from Comcast Technology Solutions as the new unified back-end platform across its motorsport properties and for the upcoming launch of 24/7 Rally TV channel.
Jointly owned by Red Bull Media House and KW25 Beteiligungs, WRC Promoter is responsible for all, including TV production, marketing, and global sponsorship rights for events such as the FIA World Rally Championship, FIA World Rallycross Championship and FIA European Rally Championship.
Together, these championships represent the preeminent multiday rally competitions in the world, governed by the FIA, with competitions driven on surfaces ranging from gravel and asphalt to snow and ice, in exciting destinations across the globe.
Specifically, WRC Promoter will use Comcast Technology Solutions’ Cloud Video Platform to provide a video management platform for centralised ingest, transcoding and processing of live and on-demand video; metadata management; content recommendations; content protection and rights enforcement; commerce and subscription management; content delivery; and playout across connected devices and apps.
“As our sport grows, we remain committed to delivering the most comprehensive and engaging rally and rallycross experience for fans around the world,” explained Jona Siebel, managing director of WRC Promoter.
“We selected Comcast Technology Solutions for its global expertise and market-proven scalability. Its centralised Cloud Video Platform will help us deliver a unified experience across devices and markets for WRC, ERC, World RX and Euro RX fans around the world. We look forward to working together today, and on future innovations like our 24/7 channel to syndicate FIA championships across TV networks and OTT platforms.”
