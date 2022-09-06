Video streaming infrastructure provider Bitmovin has announced the launch of a community of over 60 industry-leading technology vendors, resellers, consultants, and academic researchers to provide what it says will be “world-class” streaming solutions.
The primary aim of the new Bitmovin Innovators Network is to reduce the complexity of live and on-demand video workflows, making it easier for organisations from every industry to deliver high-quality video and audio experiences. The company adds that compared with traditional industry partnership programmes, a key differentiator of the Bitmovin Innovators Network is that it also includes leading academic and technical research organisations delivering what it says will be “ground-breaking” technological developments in video streaming.
Bitmovin highlighted Austria’s Alpen-Adria-Universität (AAU) which it says was pioneering technical innovation and efficiency in media production and delivery together with leading technology vendors and consultants. Other initial members of the network include Akamai, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Better Software Group, Broadpeak, Dalet, Grass Valley, Google Cloud, Irdeto, Itochu, Microsoft, Minerva Networks, Nagra, Nomad, Red Bee Media, Southworks, Videon Labs, Vietcoms, Vimond Media Solutions and Zixi among others.
“The Bitmovin Innovators Network brings together industry trailblazers to spearhead the new era of video streaming,” said Bitmovin CEO and co-founder Stefan Lederer, of. “Our goal is to remove the technical complexities of video streaming projects that take months to build by simplifying video streaming workflows so our customers can deliver superior viewing experiences to audiences at speed and scale.”
“Video streaming has become central to video entertainment at an astonishing rate," added Irdeto COO of video entertainment Shane McCarthy. “It's magnified the need for efficient, interoperable solutions that customers can deploy quickly and easily, which is front and centre of the Bitmovin Innovators Network's vision. It's logical for us to share our expertise in cybersecurity with fellow industry pioneers so we can accelerate innovation across the video streaming ecosystem.”
