Leading global music video network Vevo has announced a partnership with Norigin Media to validate a range of connected TV (CTV) apps across Android TV, Roku, Vizio, Fire TV and Apple TV.
Vevo offers global music fans an array of premium music videos including live performances and original programming. The Vevo App is available on a range of CTV devices as well as OTT services such as YouTube, Pluto TV and NowTV among other boxes from operators globally and has over 150 million daily global viewers.
Having recently updated its TV apps, Norigin Media has been selected to certify to ensure both their quality and customer satisfaction including being able to ascertain high-quality standards of user experience (UI/UX). Norigin´s OTT Testing as-a-Service (Testing-aaS) platform is designed to help quality-assure all subscription and ad-based streaming TV Apps from broadcasters to guarantee consumer satisfaction or device manufacturer certification. The testing of device libraries and top-grade QA Engineering from Norigin Media is designed to ensure high-quality streaming apps for consumers to use.
“It is great to work with Norigin Media for our CTV certification - they have a robust thorough suite of connected TV Devices as well as the expertise for quality assurance of TV Apps,” said Vevo SVP product and engineering Scott Anderson. “Our Vevo music apps have a high-quality expectation, and we look forward to this new relationship.”
Norigin Media CEO Ajey Anand added: “I am happy to announce our partnership with Vevo. We take great pleasure in making sure that the wide range of devices like Roku, Vizio, and Fire TV will have the highest quality apps for Vevo and we look forward to this new collaboration.”
Having recently updated its TV apps, Norigin Media has been selected to certify to ensure both their quality and customer satisfaction including being able to ascertain high-quality standards of user experience (UI/UX). Norigin´s OTT Testing as-a-Service (Testing-aaS) platform is designed to help quality-assure all subscription and ad-based streaming TV Apps from broadcasters to guarantee consumer satisfaction or device manufacturer certification. The testing of device libraries and top-grade QA Engineering from Norigin Media is designed to ensure high-quality streaming apps for consumers to use.
“It is great to work with Norigin Media for our CTV certification - they have a robust thorough suite of connected TV Devices as well as the expertise for quality assurance of TV Apps,” said Vevo SVP product and engineering Scott Anderson. “Our Vevo music apps have a high-quality expectation, and we look forward to this new relationship.”
Norigin Media CEO Ajey Anand added: “I am happy to announce our partnership with Vevo. We take great pleasure in making sure that the wide range of devices like Roku, Vizio, and Fire TV will have the highest quality apps for Vevo and we look forward to this new collaboration.”