The key market of the Nordic region will see the debut of the Comcast and Paramount Global joint venture streaming service SkyShowtime, bringing premium exclusive entertainment to homes across Europe for the first time.
SkyShowtime will feature curated entertainment from leading global studios and storytellers including television premieres of first-run theatrical films from Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures. It will also offer new scripted series from Showtime, Paramount+, Sky Studios and Peacock; local original programming; kids and family programming from Nickelodeon, DreamWorks and Illumination; and a library offering across all genres.
It will also act as a complement to the Paramount+ partnership with Sky in the UK, Italy and Germany.
Powered by the Peacock platform, SkyShowtime was created specifically for Europe and is dedicated to these markets. Once launched across more than 20 countries, SkyShowtime’s apps and content will be available in 18 different languages. The service will initially launch in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden on 20 September.
In the Nordics, as part of the partnership with Paramount, SkyShowtime will replace Paramount+, allowing existing and future customers to watch current Paramount+ favourites such as Halo, Yellowstone, The Offer and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as well as Showtime originals Yellowjackets, Dexter: New Blood, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, and The First Lady. And for the first time, subscribers will gain access to more new and exclusive premium series and movies spanning the best of Universal Pictures, Sky Originals and NBCUniversal. Across its Nordic markets, the service will also be available through distribution partners including Allente, RiksTV, Ruutu, Sappa, Strim, Telenor, Tele2, Telia, Telmore and YouSee from Nuuday Group and TV 2 Play.
SkyShowtime will continue its 2022 roll out with the Netherlands in the fourth quarter of 2022 and then Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) over the coming months and through in Q1 2023. CEE markets will include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Specific launch dates and pricing in these markets will be announced in the coming months.
“Just months after receiving full regulatory approval… We’re excited for our customers to have exclusive access to the latest series and movie premieres from our iconic and world-renowned studios,” remarked SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan. “We look forward to sharing further details about launch dates for our other markets and bringing SkyShowtime to even more people across Europe.”
SkyShowtime Regional General Manager for Northern Europe Henriette Skov added: “We’re thrilled to launch SkyShowtime across the Nordics and look forward to offering our customers the very best selection of global series and movies all in one place.”
