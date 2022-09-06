With Poland set to be the only country in the region to generate more than $1 billion in the time period, Eastern European subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) revenues are projected to reach $2.95 billion by 2027, up from $1.60 billion in 2021 says a study from Digital TV Research.
The Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts report noted that Russia will be the next leading country in the region, generating $605 million by 2027, with next placed Romania some way back on $215 million, Czechia with $152 million and both Hungary and Greece with $118 million.
Excluding Russia and Ukraine, which said the analyst currently together provide 57% of the region’s TV households, revenues will grow from $0.93 billion in 2021 to $2.24 billion in 2027. This will be prompted by 2022 launches from Disney+, SkyShowtime and HBO Max.
Digital TV Research forecasts 38 million SVOD subscriptions in Eastern Europe by 2027 up from 22 million at the end of 2021. Excluding Russia and Ukraine, subscriptions for 20 countries will triple from 9 million in 2021 to 24 million in 2027.
The Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts report also noted that there will still be plenty of room for growth beyond the forecast period as only 16% of the region’s TV households will subscribe to at least one SVOD platform by 2027.It added that excluding Russia and Ukraine, this proportion will double from 11% in 2021 to 24% in 2027. Penetration in Poland will reach 44% by 2027.
Excluding Russia and Ukraine, which said the analyst currently together provide 57% of the region’s TV households, revenues will grow from $0.93 billion in 2021 to $2.24 billion in 2027. This will be prompted by 2022 launches from Disney+, SkyShowtime and HBO Max.
Digital TV Research forecasts 38 million SVOD subscriptions in Eastern Europe by 2027 up from 22 million at the end of 2021. Excluding Russia and Ukraine, subscriptions for 20 countries will triple from 9 million in 2021 to 24 million in 2027.
The Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts report also noted that there will still be plenty of room for growth beyond the forecast period as only 16% of the region’s TV households will subscribe to at least one SVOD platform by 2027.It added that excluding Russia and Ukraine, this proportion will double from 11% in 2021 to 24% in 2027. Penetration in Poland will reach 44% by 2027.