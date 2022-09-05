As it boosts its English-language catalogue to drive an expanding footprint in the AVOD and FAST channel arenas, Keshet International (KI) has appointed international media and sales executive Fleur Wheatley to the role of VP of sales to lead activity in the UK, US, Canada, and the Nordics.
Wheatley joins the company following a four-year tenure at Blue Ant International, where she most recently held the position of director, international sales and acquisitions, representing the global distributor in the Nordics, Benelux, MENA, Greece and Turkey. Prior to that, she spent four years working at Digital Rights Group (DRG) where she managed formats consultancies, sales of formats and finished programmes into New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Ireland and OTT platforms.
At Keshet International, Wheatley will be responsible for sales of formats, scripted and unscripted finished tape and pre-buy/co-production opportunities across North America, the UK, and the Nordics, as well as various global and pan-regional streamers and channels.
Commenting on the new role, she said: “I'm excited to be joining Keshet International as the company continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the international content business, bolstered by quality IP from Keshet 12 in Israel, its production arms in the US, UK and Germany, and third-party partners around the world. I can't wait to immerse myself in their enviable catalogue and get to work alongside the rest of the talented sales team.”
Wheatley will report directly to KI’s COO and president of distribution, Keren Shahar, who added: “Fleur’s varied experience in production, acquisitions and distribution sales makes her a valuable addition … Her extensive experience with factual content will be very valuable to our growing English-language catalogue and drive our expanding footprint in the AVOD and FAST channel arenas, and I am confident her passion and talent will also help us attract new business.”
