Broadcast technology firms KAON, 3SS and Green Streams have come together to create what they say will be an economical turnkey service platform to enable mid-sized operators to launch super-aggregated services based on the Android TV operating system.
The new joint IPTV / OTT service platform product is based on the company’s pre-integrated end-to-end technology platform and is designed to enable Tier 2 and medium-sized providers to rapidly and economically deliver super-aggregated video services based on Google’s operating system as well as all relevant multiscreen platforms.
It comprises Green Streams’ TVaaS backend platform, a KAON Netflix Certified set-top box (STB) and the 3SS front and UI/UX platformUI/UX platform, based on the 3Ready Product Framework. The UI/UX comes with a range of key functions such as live TV, replay, timeshift, catch-up and an out of the box design, ready to deploy. Operators can, at any time, choose to implement additional levels of customisation according to budget.
Other vendors’ products are also pre-integrated to deliver functionality such as personal recommendations or advanced QoS & QoE analytics. Pre-integration is meant to enable service providers to avoid costly and time-consuming systems integration projects. As a result, they get easier, faster implementation, with total confidence of seamless interoperation of the complementary technologies. Meanwhile, CAPEX as well as OPEX costs are lower and time-to-market for new products and features is fast-tracked.
“We are delighted and proud to collaborate with 3SS and KAON for this game changing platform and product,” said Green Streams co-founder and CEO Gernot Jaeger commenting on the partnership. “3Ready’s ability to provide users with an intuitive and engaging entertainment experience is widely acknowledged, and KAON’s economical STB is perfect to deliver advanced Android TV services with leading edge UX,” he added. “We’re thus providing the market with a solution that has true ‘Best-in-Breed’ components and creating a world class IPTV & OTT service platform for operators.”
“There is a very clear market need for a turnkey solution that enables ambitious medium sized service providers to launch great Android TV based services for their customers,” added Pierre Donath, 3SS CPO & CMO. “Thanks to the partnership between Green Streams, KAON and 3SS, that requirement is being fulfilled.”
