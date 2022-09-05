Many have predicted consolidation in the fast-growing UK gigabit broadband arena and in what the company says is a bid to shake up the market, extending its reach to nine million homes nationwide, Giganet has announced the acquisition of Cuckoo.
The provider launched in 2020 to disrupt what the firm claimed was the UK’s ‘broken’ telecoms sector and In the two years since launch, Cuckoo has switched thousands of customers and has been voted the top provider in the UK for customer service by MoneySavingExpert.
First introducing fibre broadband just over a year ago, Giganet - part of the Fern fibre family, which also includes Jurassic, Swish, Allpoints Fibre and Vorboss - says it will now work with Cuckoo to disrupt the UK broadband market by prioritising service and customer experience as the rollout of full-fibre accelerates.
As part of the acquisition, Cuckoo will become the lead consumer brand for Giganet’s core residential customers, with Giganet itself continuing to be the brand serving its growing enterprise base. Both brands will continue to benefit from the growing full fibre network partnerships that have given Giganet its national reach.
Cuckoo and Giganet have been vocal against ‘loyalty taxes’ and price hikes, pledging to charge loyal customers the same as new customers, and opting not to increase charges mid contract, with prices currently frozen until 2023.
“Today’s acquisition marks a meeting of minds at a time when consumers deserve more from a utility as critical as the internet. Our vision to be the best ISP in the UK aligns perfectly with Cuckoo’s goal to be the fastest and fairest, and of course, the most trusted, bringing to the market a fresh challenger that puts customers first,” said Giganet CEO Jarlath Finnegan (pictured right) commenting on the deal. “What’s more, by combining the best standards in customer services with network systems excellence, both business and consumers will experience the holy grail in connectivity – high speed and incredible reliability. We’re really excited for the future of this partnership.”
Cuckoo CEO Alexander Fitzgerald added (pictured left): “This is great news for customers. Cuckoo’s expertise lies in building brilliant customer experiences thanks to our supremely talented team of developers, designers, marketers, and customer service experts. Giganet are experts in building and running networks. Together we will deliver faster, cheaper, and better broadband for millions. And we’re only just getting started.”
