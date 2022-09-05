Aiming to accelerate what the firms say will be a fully-realised metaverse, Qualcomm has announced a multi-year broad strategic agreement to develop premium experiences Meta Quest platform based on its custom Snapdragon XR platforms.
The move was announced at the return of the IFA Show in Berlin by Qualcomm president and CEO, Cristiano Amon, with a supporting video by Meta founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who confirmed that both companies’ engineering and product teams would deepen technical collaboration to deliver what they said would be next-generation platforms and core technologies for applications.
Amon announced that the new Qualcomm product set would have ‘game changing’ technical capability that would be the bedrock in supporting applications such as augmented and mixed reality for which Amon said would likely be the next computing platform and eventually growing to be as powerful, as powerful and as big as the smartphone market.
Qualcomm and Meta will aim to develop premium and custom experiences with custom products and create multiple generations of premium devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come. Moreover, the partnership will build on a relationship that had seen the first work together on virtual reality (VR) innovations for over seven years, most recently with Meta Quest 2, and the new agreement is designed to solidify the mutual commitment to deliver multiple generations of premium devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come.
In his video message, Zuckerberg said: “We're working with Qualcomm Technologies on customised virtual reality chipsets -- powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology -- for our future roadmap of Quest products. As we continue to build more advanced capabilities and experiences for virtual and augmented reality, it has become more important to build specialised technologies to power our future VR headsets and other devices. Unlike mobile phones, building virtual reality brings novel, multi-dimensional challenges in spatial computing, cost, and form factor. These chipsets will help us keep pushing virtual reality to its limits and deliver awesome experiences.”
Amon added: “By partnering with Meta, we are bringing together two of the world’s metaverse leaders to revolutionise the future of computing for billions of people in the coming years. Building off our joint leadership in XR, this agreement will allow our companies to deliver best-in-class devices and experiences to transform how we work, play, learn, create and connect in a fully realised metaverse.”
Amon announced that the new Qualcomm product set would have ‘game changing’ technical capability that would be the bedrock in supporting applications such as augmented and mixed reality for which Amon said would likely be the next computing platform and eventually growing to be as powerful, as powerful and as big as the smartphone market.
Qualcomm and Meta will aim to develop premium and custom experiences with custom products and create multiple generations of premium devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come. Moreover, the partnership will build on a relationship that had seen the first work together on virtual reality (VR) innovations for over seven years, most recently with Meta Quest 2, and the new agreement is designed to solidify the mutual commitment to deliver multiple generations of premium devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come.
In his video message, Zuckerberg said: “We're working with Qualcomm Technologies on customised virtual reality chipsets -- powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology -- for our future roadmap of Quest products. As we continue to build more advanced capabilities and experiences for virtual and augmented reality, it has become more important to build specialised technologies to power our future VR headsets and other devices. Unlike mobile phones, building virtual reality brings novel, multi-dimensional challenges in spatial computing, cost, and form factor. These chipsets will help us keep pushing virtual reality to its limits and deliver awesome experiences.”
Amon added: “By partnering with Meta, we are bringing together two of the world’s metaverse leaders to revolutionise the future of computing for billions of people in the coming years. Building off our joint leadership in XR, this agreement will allow our companies to deliver best-in-class devices and experiences to transform how we work, play, learn, create and connect in a fully realised metaverse.”