Two Finnish executives with more than 20 years of experience in managing media companies and productions in Finland and beyond have launched Ilkkas' Creative Studio (ICS).

The new company’s mission will be to develop, execute and deliver creative IP for the world market, and producing a select range of high-end projects on an annual basis, focussing on premium IP including scripted and documentary series.



In the new company,Ilkka Hynninen will serve as ICS’s chairperson and creative director while Ilkka Rahkonen will act as CEO.

In 2003, Hynninen co-founded Aito Media, which went on to become one Finland’s largest and most successful production companies. During his 18-year stewardship, Aito produced more than 1,700 hours of programming, including award-winning drama series featuring global talent. Recent Aito successes include short-fiction programme Pirjo and comedy series Almost True? - both of which were nominated for prestigious Rockie Awards - and The Food Inventors, which was nominated for a C21 International Format Award in the best brand-driven format category. In 2021, he co-founded Take Two Studios.

Former YLE and SBS director Ilkka Rahkonen has worked at the highest level within both commercial and public media. In the course of his 30-year career, he has restructured several media companies — both public and private — and developed successful media concepts with a variety of global partners. Recently, Rahkonen has been the driving force behind the transformation of the Finnish city of Tampere into a world-class media hub. His efforts contributed directly to the decision of US director Riley Stearns to shoot satirical sci-fi thriller, Dual, starring by Aaron Paul and Karen Gillan, in the city - the first American film shot completely In Finland.

With the launch of ICS, Take Two will collaborate with the company on a slate of co-productions but both companies will now function as independent operations.

Explaining the decision to launch ICS, Hynninen said: “We both love taking inspiring stories to screen and putting commercial ideas into action — and we also want to become more involved in international IP creation and talent. Individually, Ilkka and I have been making stories with impact for the last 20 years. By joining forces in ICS, we have the experience, energy and vision to create outstanding entertainment in co-operation with the world’s best creative teams.”

Rahkonen added: “It’s not only sharing a first name that connects us: Ilkka and I also share the belief that Finland is ready, willing and able to create globally-minded content. I’ve worked for years to catalyse Finnish content on the international market. At last, it feels that the world has finally woken up to our creative potential — which makes this the perfect time to launch a production company with the appetite, skill and capacity to make the most of the opportunities.”