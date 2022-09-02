Continuing to roll out new functionality in its broadcast technology solution, Imagine Communications has announced a partnership with provider Singular.live to add graphics functionality as part of an Essentials channel origination option in its Aviator Make TV cloud playout solution.
Unlike other graphics branding solutions built on proprietary formats or workflow tools, Singular’s graphics harness the HTML5 format which allows graphics production teams creative freedom, as well as a format that will work on a wide range of devices. The partnership enables content creators and rights holders to easily add graphic branding capabilities to their channels using a cloud-based delivery solution.
Essentials channels use HTML5 overlay graphics and support real-time external dynamic data from web, database, RSS and other sources, as well as data originating from the channel’s playlist, for insertion into Singular graphics. Templates created with Singular can feature a range of elements that can be controlled via Aviator Make TV’s integrated playout automation and manually by operators via its user interface. This is said to enable more flexible workflows to suit a range of needs, including lower thirds, crawls, scoreboards, or full-screen graphics, as well as incorporation of DVE moves — delivering sophisticated visual experiences that enhance the overall impact of an Essentials channel.
While it says use of Singular graphics is a clear benefit for creating rich on-screen visual experiences, Imagine adds that it is also a benefit to smaller projects and media companies that need to create graphics but have budget constraints or limited resources to form internal graphics production teams. Moreover, it believes simple creation tools and easy outsourcing of graphics production to third parties make for a lower barrier of entry to achieving broadcast-grade results, noting that this is also true with Essentials channels themselves, enabling truly premium channels to be created and delivered entirely in the public cloud.
“Imagine is pleased to partner with Singular.live to offer a graphic branding solution that is ideally suited for Essentials channels,” says Rob Malcolm, chief product officer at Imagine Communications. “By leveraging HTML5 graphics, we offer a combined solution that makes it easier for our customers to create content for and manage critical aspects of a public cloud playout system. It fits well with our own HTML5-based user interfaces and our approach to fully cloud-native ecosystems.”
“We are delighted to be working with Imagine Communications to enable new graphic branding capabilities to the Aviator platform,” added Singular.live CEO Andrew Heimbold. The ease of integration and powerful operator tools exposed in the Essentials channel user interface make it easy to control all aspects of the graphics workflow in conjunction with the operation of channel playout. Now all clients have a quick, flexible and scalable way to create broadcast-quality channels that are full branded by harnessing these two cloud native platforms.”
