Following the company’s entry into the market last year with its streaming players and with Metz blue and TCL the first in line to take advantage of the new operating system, TV brands in Germany can now license the Roku OS for their smart TVs.
The launch is said to underline Roku’s commitment to the German consumer and from October 2022 consumers in the country will be able to purchase a Roku TV model from Metz blue or TCL , in sizes varying between 32” and 65” in HD, 4K and 4K QLED.
Roku TV partners license the Roku TV reference platform as well as the Roku OS to build Smart TVs. For the participating TV brands, Roku manages the entire experience, including onboarding, updating streaming channels, and providing frequent software updates to deliver new features and experience enhancements.
Compatible Roku TV models offer consumers a selection of entertainment in what it calls a simple-to-use streaming experience, with a customisable home screen bringing together traditional inputs and streaming channels, allowing users to personalise their TV the way they want it. Roku has customised the tuner and the live TV experience for the German market, enabling consumers to connect to satellite, cable, or an antenna for live TV. TV models are compatible with various voice assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.
“People transition more of their entertainment time to streaming, while continuing to watch a significant amount of broadcast TV, so we are excited to launch Roku TV in Germany and offer a great experience for both,” said Arthur van Rest, VP international at Roku explaining the launch in the key territory.
“German viewers want the best possible TV experience, something that includes all their favourite entertainment, is easy to use, and gets them to what they want to watch as quickly as possible.”
Roku TV models are expected to be available starting from October 2022 from Metz and TCL, in a variety of sizes varying between 32” and 65”. Pricing will be determined and communicated by each Roku TV partner separately.
