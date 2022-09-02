The third-generation of what is said to be the industry’s only, built-for-FAST dynamic ad insertion solution is now offering content owners and platforms higher revenue opportunities says cloud-based broadcast and connected TV SaaS technology provider Amagi.
The latest version of its flagship ad insertion product, Amagi Thunderstorm, is said to offer a wide range of benefits for modern-day broadcasters and media content owners, enabling them to achieve ad revenue growth at scale on OTT and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms.
The product is said to be built to optimise specifically the FAST ad experience and provide best-in-class ad render rates, that is the number of ads inserted divided by the number of ads available. Thunderstorm provides a differentiated and optimised monetisation solution for media companies in the streaming ecosystem. By enabling advanced ad formats and contextually relevant ads, while offering flexible ad sourcing options and adaptability to a wide range of media devices and platforms, the new Thunderstorm is said to be capable of delivering increased revenue and enhanced relevance.
As a FAST-focused solution, the new Thunderstorm is also said to provides the widest support for FAST platforms with deep integration among all major global FAST platforms and their ad stack provides rapid onboarding of channels.
Among the key new features, the new version is attributed with enabling a double-digit increase in render rate significantly increasing monetisation, driven by lower latencies on ad requests, ad request optimisation based on playlist requests, better caching of ads, configurable delay adjustments for each demand, and better user ad request management.
“The FAST ecosystem is growing at a rapid pace. As the leader in FAST, we want to enable our content partners to monetise every single ad opportunity. With ad dollars rapidly shifting to CTV, a robust server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution can help improve efficiencies and enable better targeting,” said Amagi co-founder Srinivasan KA. “Based on our learnings over the past five years in the FAST industry, we have reimagined our entire SSAI stack. We now have a solution that is built and optimised exclusively for FAST and are seeing benefits of significantly improved render rates across our customers with this new offering.”
The product is said to be built to optimise specifically the FAST ad experience and provide best-in-class ad render rates, that is the number of ads inserted divided by the number of ads available. Thunderstorm provides a differentiated and optimised monetisation solution for media companies in the streaming ecosystem. By enabling advanced ad formats and contextually relevant ads, while offering flexible ad sourcing options and adaptability to a wide range of media devices and platforms, the new Thunderstorm is said to be capable of delivering increased revenue and enhanced relevance.
As a FAST-focused solution, the new Thunderstorm is also said to provides the widest support for FAST platforms with deep integration among all major global FAST platforms and their ad stack provides rapid onboarding of channels.
Among the key new features, the new version is attributed with enabling a double-digit increase in render rate significantly increasing monetisation, driven by lower latencies on ad requests, ad request optimisation based on playlist requests, better caching of ads, configurable delay adjustments for each demand, and better user ad request management.
“The FAST ecosystem is growing at a rapid pace. As the leader in FAST, we want to enable our content partners to monetise every single ad opportunity. With ad dollars rapidly shifting to CTV, a robust server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution can help improve efficiencies and enable better targeting,” said Amagi co-founder Srinivasan KA. “Based on our learnings over the past five years in the FAST industry, we have reimagined our entire SSAI stack. We now have a solution that is built and optimised exclusively for FAST and are seeing benefits of significantly improved render rates across our customers with this new offering.”