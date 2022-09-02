Following what the company says was its success at the Montreal and Cincinnati Opens, Gravity Media has returned to topflight tennis providing services at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships.
The final chapter of the grand slam season, the 2022 US Open marks the 142nd consecutive edition of the tournament, held in New York at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre across 17 hard courts.
Gravity is supporting host broadcast and domestic facilities for ESPN alongside unilateral facilities for Amazon Prime and Eurosport.Getting everything rigged and ready for has play required a Gravity Media crew of 180, installing and testing the core host broadcast facilities, whilst working closely with an abundance of vendors to ensure a successful delivery of the tournament.
“From the shipments out to the US to the rig itself, all kit came across in eight different fifty-tonne sea containers and 43 tonnes of air freight. Following a three-week rig, we are now all set up and delighted to be once again capturing all the action for this year's exciting tournament,” said John Henry Williams, Gravity Media director media services & facilities. “This year’s US Open provides an opportunity to highlight the flexibility and depth of Gravity Media’s services, and how we can really make the magic happen when we all join forces and come together.”
In the deployment Gravity Media Specialty Radio Cameras have also been deployed to capture the action and colour across the grounds and on the courts.
