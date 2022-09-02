As it looks to expand its security solution, ensuring OTT content protection for all of its assets, United Cloud has revealed that it has implemented Nagra’s NexGuard forensic watermarking across all OTT content to rapidly pinpoint piracy leaks including illicit streaming servers.
The telco and media businesses innovation centre of the United Group, a multi-play telecoms and media provider in South East Europe. And as part of the provider’s OTT content protection expansion, the incorporation of Nagra’s offering into United Group’s OTT distribution chain includes server-side watermarking deployed on its private cloud. As a result, said Nagra, United Group is now able to shut down piracy at the source and in real time.
“After performing a series of due diligence tests, where we have determined imperceptibility of Nagra’s watermarks, we were also impressed with the speed of leak detection and ease of client-side integration in our device footprint, along with fast integration of Nagra's NexGuard with our in-house Gladiator anti-piracy platform,” said United Cloud CTO Sergej Berišaj. “Nagra was the obvious choice to fill our OTT security needs now and in the future.”
NexGuard forensic video watermarking solutions see use by major pay-TV operators and DTC services to deter and combat piracy, particularly for premium VOD and live sports. The forensic watermarks can be applied at a consumer session and set-top box device level to pinpoint the source of a piracy leak including those used to feed illicit streaming servers, enabling appropriate anti-piracy action.
