Parents who stream kids and family-focused programming are unique, young, diverse, more engaged than the average streamer and are shifting away from traditional linear TV altogether says a study from Future Today.
Over 300 families were polled by the multi-channel streaming kids and family-themed AVOD and OTT channel provider which examined viewing and advertising preferences of families who stream kids and family-focused programming. Of the families surveyed, 85% of the parents fall in the 25-44 age range.
Even though 98% of families polled say they love watching TV and 81% agree that TV is their favourite form of entertainment, making it a key channel for advertisers, the standout finding was that just over three-fifths (62%) of families have cut the cord completely and have no access to linear TV, with 90% saying they rarely watch it.
Future Today found that ads featured in kids and family-oriented streaming programming are engaged with and evaluated across a household, with kids being a key decision maker over purchases and brands. According to parents’ opinion in the study, 60% of kids who see ads talk to them about the ads afterwards. This includes broader family-based ads in categories such as travel, restaurants, food products, insurance and auto that are non-kids-centric as parents say 88% of kids who watch these ads are “engaged,” while more than half (52%) ask them to buy what they saw.
“For advertisers trying to reach a diverse and engaged audience, buying kids and family-focused inventory presents a rich opportunity,” observed Vikrant Mathur, co-founder, Future Today.
“As that has occurred, it’s important to better understand how families are choosing to view content and what ad experiences they find worthwhile, especially as ad-supported video-on-demand viewership in the US surges. Kids are the CEO of the streaming household,” said Mathur. “If a message resonates with them, they are vocal about it to their parents, influencing purchases and brand equity. For brands that are trying to connect with millennial parents, having a presence on Kids & Family channels not only provides a conduit to the entire household but also sparks conversations that create lasting brand equity.”
