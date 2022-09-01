Research from personalised communications services provider Plume has found consumers’ growing appetite for IoT and smart home technologies shows no sign of slowing down.
The Plume IQ Smart Home Market Report analysed anonymised and aggregated data from a cross-section of the 41 million homes managed by the Plume Cloud across the US, Europe and Japan, comparing the periods January to June 2021 and January to June 2022.
The survey found that since the pandemic, there has seen been an uptick in smart home device sales. Smartphones remained the most popular device in Plume-powered homes, averaging over six per household across all locations, including “guest” devices that are allowed access to the network. Plume-powered homes in the US. have the highest penetration of connected devices to date, with an average of 20.2 per home.
Globally, the average number of connected devices per home around the world currently at 17.1, up 10% from the first half of 2021 plus major growth in device volumes and types. The biggest change was in Europe, where the average number of devices per Plume household jumped by 13%, from 15.4 to 17.4.
Apple dominated with a “presence” (i.e., 1 or more same brand devices) in more homes, and in homes that Plume considers to be “brand-devoted” (i.e. 5 or more same brand devices) or “brand-obsessed” (i.e. 10 or more same brand devices). In terms of percentage change across the two periods, there have been stronger gains in the ‘devotion’ and ‘obsession’ categories. Apple gained an increase of 24% more homes with 10 or more devices, and Samsung and Amazon followed suit with 17% and 18% respectively, illustrating the comparative strength of the iOS device ecosystem.
With up to 10% more devices in Plume-powered households, Plume saw an upward trend (11%) in data consumption across the Plume Cloud.
“Plume’s data reflects two interesting periods - the first half of 2021 when consumers were gradually emerging from the pandemic restrictions that had kept them homebound, and the first half of 2022 when people started going back into the world. Despite the radically different circumstances, it’s evident that smart homes and IoT devices remain very much key to our connected lifestyles,” said Todd Grantham, chief marketing officer at Plume commenting on the Plume IQ Smart Home Market Report .Plume IQ Smart Home Market Report .
“As service providers look to solidify their smart home strategies in line with this trend, our latest market update report offers exclusive intelligence to help them identify and understand changing consumer dynamics and raise the quality of experience and services that their customers desire.”
