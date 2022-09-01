Consumer electronics company Vestel has announced that from 2023 it is to ship the first smart TVs with Powered by TiVo status in Europe with its sets based on the TiVo OS independent media platform from Xperi Holding Corporation.
TiVo OS is described by Xperi as a first-of-its-kind neutral platform, designed to give original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ‘significantly’ more control over user experiences while allowing consumers to cut through the clutter of streaming and linear content options with simplified, universal discovery to consumers. In addition, Xperi says TiVo OS differs from other existing platforms which it says are largely built around walled gardens.
A Powered by TiVo model is designed to maximise the lifetime value of customers for TV OEM partners better than competing platforms. With the expected growth of connected television (CTV) advertising from $16-36 billion by 2026, Xperi says television OEMs have an opportunity to work with TiVo and participate in monetisation throughout the lifecycle of the smart TV.
Xperi also believes that a TV Powered by TiVo set can deliver better viewer engagement with an unbiased content-first user experience where live hybrid TV and streaming services are fully integrated. This is said to mean consumers can discover TV shows and movies intuitively across their favourite streaming apps in a free, familiar, and frictionless experience by selecting the streaming services that are most relevant to them. #
The company adds that from setup to its experience, natural voice navigation and customised entertainment by recommending what to watch based on unique taste profiles, Powered by TiVo Smart TVs are at the forefront of innovation, providing new ways for consumers to enjoy TV.
“We estimate that nearly 40% of the smart TV market is searching for a truly independent platform like ours, and a supportive industry partner with deep domain expertise,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO, Xperi. “Today, nearly 30 million households worldwide are powered by TiVo through an array of CTV and other partners. We are pleased to have signed our first smart TV partnership for TiVo OS, our embedded operating system and media platform for smart TVs, underlying progress toward our goal of becoming a leading independent TV OS platform supplier.”
Leading European TV producers Vestel will launch Powered by TiVo Smart TVs as part of a multi-year, multi-country, multi-million-unit agreement, with the first units expected to ship in 2023.
“Vestel, aligned with is mission of being the ‘retailer of retailers,’ offers a wide range of choices to its customers in terms of Smart TV OS platforms,” added CEO Turan Erdoğan.
“TiVo, and its parent company Xperi, have a long history of both championing great customer experiences and creating entertainment ecosystems. We believe that the industry will benefit from a partner-oriented, independent media platform that provides the necessary scale, both in technology and content to satisfy the global media landscape. TiVo has a proven track record in making it easy for consumers to find, watch and enjoy the content they love. We’re excited about partnering with TiVo to provide a European-focused Vestel Smart TV Powered by TiVo OS to provide consumers the experience they want.”
