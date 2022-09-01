Remote collaboration software provider for creative teams, LucidLink, has entered a partnership with leading tech companies to allow creative and media professionals to have direct access to data so that they can organise and view data in one workflow.
The partnership will see SaaS-based solution LucidLink Filespaces provide rapid access to data through AJA Diskover Media Edition in conjunction with Telestream GLIM and the Vantage platform. LucidLink will serve as a central hub uniting what is typically two disparate systems creating workflows for media professionals that the company says have never been feasible before.
LucidLink’s centralised data repository will provide immediate data access combined with AJA Diskover Media Edition, which helps catalogue and find the right file while customers use Telestream GLIM to review the data and Vantage for transcoding. LucidLink is claimed to allow remote workers to share and access data with speeds that are normally only reserved for high-speed on-prem storage. AJA Diskover Media Edition on top of LucidLink is claimed to allow organisations to index very rapidly extremely large file systems stored via LucidLink and gives users visibility to the data no matter where they are located, but without the security risks associated with full, potentially destructive access to the data.
As a mount point on a server, LucidLink is designed to provide a standard directory structure and instant access to data for all these various services that have never been able to integrate seamlessly. LucidLink enables AJA’s Diskover and Telestreams GLIM and Vantage servers, which are located in different parts of the world, to easily access data and work in concert with each other.
Telestream GLIM helps creative professionals preview media files with colour accuracy via any web browser – without generating a proxy file. With direct access to and the ability to launch the player in AJA Diskover Media Edition , professionals can now view and validate files located on-premises or in cloud storage as indexed by Diskover Media Edition as associated metadata. All files are shown with SCTE-35 markers, waveform view, and audio metering to ensure compliance standards on-the-fly, for any user, in any location. Telestream’s Vantage platform via AJA Diskover Media Edition v2.0 gives remote workers access to centralised tools for generating proxy files or transcoding media assets for delivery.
“The media and entertainment industry is bottlenecked with unwieldy data management across production and post, while remote workflows present additional challenges for managing file locations and metadata on the cloud,” remarked AJA Video Systems president Nick Rashby. “Our partnership with LucidLink further simplifies navigating cloud storage, enabling remote teams to collaborate via a streamlined workflow akin to using on-premises storage, and even move immediately from viewing of media and metadata to further production of assets.”
“Pulling together the innovative technologies from AJA, Telestream, and LucidLink into one workflow brings new capabilities for creative teams to work in tandem on the same project, giving them the power to truly collaborate and create in real-time, no matter where they are based,” added Rupert Watson, LucidLink EMEA director of alliances and channels.
