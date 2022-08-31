In what is said to mark a new chapter for the company that calls itself the original streaming hub in the US, FreeCast is announcing major changes to its SelectTV service in its 1 September update making it free to access and retiring the brand in favour of the company's name.
The new FreeCast service will continue to serve as a single hub for streaming content from free, subscription and pay-per-view sources. It will feature over 250 streaming channels, over half a million movies and TV episodes, management tools to keep track of various subscription video services, including web-delivered pay-TV bundles. The company's SmartGuide and pay-per-view Deal Finder are among the other features that will be made available to all at no cost.
"We've spent years getting ready for this explosive growth that opening our service up for free will provide and taking on the company's name of FreeCast is both a better reflection of what the service does, and simpler for our partners and customers,” said FreeCast CEO William Mobley explaining the move. “This is a great move for streaming customers and industry content distributors. More time watching and less time searching is better for everyone, and we do it all while keep costs low, passing on the savings both ways."
Existing SelectTV subscribers will be upgraded to FreeCast Plus, a new premium tier with new and advanced features, while new customers will have the opportunity to upgrade for a one-time $29.99 payment. FreeCast Plus will also include MediaPay, a single payment portal for streaming services, combining subscription charges and pay-per-view purchases into a single itemised monthly bill, as well as 24/7 live support, and the company's HDTV antenna offer.
