Acting in what it says is a time of pivotal technology and business success and having made the transition from a label which established itself as one of the industry’s first cloud-native and cloud-agnostic over-the-top (OTT) platforms, Firstlight Media is rebranding as Quickplay.
The shift in name is said to capitalise on the instantaneous and lasting recognition of the Quickplay brand as emblematic of streaming innovation.
Founded in 2003, the Toronto-based Quickplay was one of the pioneers of mobile TV and multiscreen video and was bought out by Chicago-based private equity investment firm Madison Dearborn Partners in 2012 for around $100 million. In 2016, US telecoms giant AT&T beefed up its OTT credentials with the acquisition of the cloud-based OTT platform provider. A key plank in its growth came in June 2011 when the company acquired the network operations centre assets of Qualcomm’s now defunct FLO TV division which was hoped to spearhead the advance of mobile TV across the US. Indeed the FLO technology was used by AT&T and Verizon as the technology basis of their respective mobile video offerings in the US. The acquisition effectively broadened Quickplay’s abilities for managing on-demand content and live TV coverage of major sporting and news events for customers worldwide.
Quickplay will now be positioned as a company driving leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos and MVPDs. The company will use the resurrected brand as it previews a new generation of cloud-native capabilities and announces major client wins at the forthcoming IBC 2022.
“As we’ve extended our leadership in cloud-native streaming, it’s become clear to the market that the platform we’ve created is truly differentiated from anything that has come before it,” said Andre Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Firstlight Media. “Just as it did more than a decade ago, Quickplay today is making huge technology leaps that are enabling operators to capture leadership positions in an increasingly crowded streaming environment.”
