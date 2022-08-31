Featuring new original series and two returning favourites featuring iconic athletes R.J. Hampton, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Orlando Scandrick, Gilbert Arenas and Terrell Owens, live, free-to-consumer TV network Fubo Sports Network has unveiled its autumn 2022 schedule.
Fubo says that its Sports Network’s viewership has increased 140% year-on-year from July 2021 to June 2022. As it expands its reach to even more platforms, it has generated more than 6.4 million hours viewed on YouTube, plus millions of podcast downloads and impressions across Instagram, TikTok, Twitch and Twitter.
The new slate is said to continue the company’s mission to bring the voice of the athlete to fans and will kick off with a 2022-23 NFL season preview episode on 6 September followed by the official series premiere on 12 September. For the first time ever, Fubo Sports Network will stream episodes live on its YouTube channel every Monday, prior to airing them on Fubo Sports Network’s linear channel each Tuesday.
Just in time for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season in October, Fubo Sports Network will premiere the anticipated new series from Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton. Starting 23 October, The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton will give fans an inside look at what it’s like to be a pro baller. Guests will include teammates Cole Anthony and number one overall pick in the NBA draft Paolo Banchero, plus former NBA champion turned successful sports agent Mike Miller.
The lineup also includes new seasons of returning original shows Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch hosted by Terrell Owens and Matthew Hachette and No Chill with Gilbert Arenas hosted by Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson.
“Our roster of Fubo Sports Network originals continues to grow as we bring the voice of the athlete to audiences wherever they consume content,” said Pamela Duckworth, head ofFubo Sports Network and original programming, FuboTV. “As the line blurs between athletes in the game and behind the mic, we’re building a space for sports stars turned content creators to share their first-hand experiences and insights with our audience of enthusiastic fans.”
Fans can stream all four series on Fubo Sports Network for free on the network’s YouTube channel as well as on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Hisense Smart TVs and XUMO. In addition to these four original series fans can find live soccer, MMA and other sports, along with documentaries on Fubo Sports Network’s linear channel with more content on Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.
