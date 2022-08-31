Just as it was launching the FokusOnTV cloud-based TV as-a-service solution that enables pay-TV operators to reduce their on-site infrastructure and hosting burden, improving time to market and reducing on-site infrastructure and operational complexity, 24i has forged a partnership with Swisscom Broadcast.
A managed service built on 24i’s middleware, FokusOnTV will be offered as a pre-integrated solution with Swisscom Broadcast’s premium headend infrastructure. This gives operators in the region access to over 600 national and international TV channels and the ability to have 24/7 monitoring from a dedicated European network operations centre (NOC).
Configurable, off-the-shelf FokusOnTV consumer applications are available for web browsers and mobile devices running iOS or Android as well as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TVs, Chromecast, and a choice of set-top boxes. These apps give consumers the ability to pause, resume or restart live TV channels on any of their devices. They can also record and replay up to 1,000 hours of content in the cloud via the network PVR facility.
The service also comes with an optional, pre-integrated launcher for Android TV, enabling operators to enjoy rapid time-to-market with a managed set-top device that aggregates content from other streaming service providers as well as their own. FokusOnTV is also compatible with both Linux and RDK devices.
“At 24i, our mantra is ‘streaming made simple’ and pay-TV doesn’t get much simpler than FokusOnTV,” said 24i CEO Neale Foster. “We offer access to a fantastic range of TV content and network PVR functionality as part of this fully hosted, end-to-end solution. It’s a cost effective and hassle-free way for Pay TV operators to bring a superior streaming service to consumers on a wide range of devices and to scale for their future growth.”
“We have been working with the team at 24i for many years now, so we are very familiar and impressed with the stability and reliability of their middleware and applications,” added Swisscom Broadcast CEO Dominik Müller. “We are delighted to be part of this hosted TV as a Service solution that gives operators a fast, flexible and high quality next-generation streaming service without having to invest in their own infrastructure.”
