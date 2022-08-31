Doubling down on premium content with exclusive premieres and key partnerships, Samsung Electronics America says it is ushering in a new chapter for Samsung TV Plus, its free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service.
Launched in 2015 as one of the first FAST services by a device manufacturer, the service currently reaches 24 countries and 465 million devices with over 1,600 channels globally across TV and mobile, delivering over 220 channels in the US alone to over 50 owned & operated channels spanning news, sports, entertainment and more worldwide. Over the last 12 months, Samsung TV Plus has seen 100% growth in consumer viewing, including nearly 3 billion hours streamed by users across the globe.
Samsung sees its smart TV service, available completely free and integrated on all 2016-2022 Samsung smart TVs and Galaxy devices, as increasingly serving as a comprehensive pay-TV alternative. The new global Samsung TV Plus brand being launched is said to signify Samsung’s commitment and investment in the future of FAST.
The enhanced Samsung TV Plus will unveil a host of new programming partnerships and features including premium content through partnerships with the likes of A+E Networks, The E.W. Scripps Company and BBC Studios. Samsung TV Plus now carries four BBC channels, including BBC Home, BBC Food, Classic Doctor Who and Antiques Roadshow UK. Additionally, fans can now watch crime dramas like Law & Order Special Victims Unit, NCIS, Chicago Fire, and more on ION from Scripps Networks and the Home.Made.Nation channel from A+E Networks.
Samsung TV Plus offers viewers television news from all four major US live FAST broadcasters, ABC News Live, CBS News, LiveNOW from FOX, and NBC News NOW, and features content from every genre and region. The line-up also includes Bloomberg TV+ UHD to Cheddar News to Telemundo. VOD offers have been expanded with plans to double the library in 2023 with Samsung TV Plus tapping new and expanded partnerships with Lionsgate and others to deliver blockbuster hits.,
The new platform will also have an extra commitment to owned and operated (O&O) channels. Ride or Drive, the first auto-focused channel, will launch on the platform to offer even more automotive content for car fans and Samsung Showcase will feature marquee content including concerts, events and special programming. To ensure the platform continues to anticipate and deliver on consumer favourites, TV veteran Andy Singer – who previously held senior roles at content studio, Alkemy X, Travel Channel, DIY Network and HGTV – has joined Samsung TV Plus as head of content.
Samsung brings viewers FAST-first content premieres, including an exclusive, uncut version of Demi Lovato’s Vevo Official Live Performance, Vevo’s bespoke artist series which captures some of the biggest artists in the world, giving fans a fresh and unique look at some of their best loved tracks; and EstrellaTV’s new mockumentary, Norteados con Don Cheto.
“As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivaled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and head of the service business team at Samsung Electronics. “We are thrilled to recognize the massive growth we’ve achieved so far across 24 countries and over 1,600 channels globally. Samsung TV Plus’ new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST.”
Samsung sees its smart TV service, available completely free and integrated on all 2016-2022 Samsung smart TVs and Galaxy devices, as increasingly serving as a comprehensive pay-TV alternative. The new global Samsung TV Plus brand being launched is said to signify Samsung’s commitment and investment in the future of FAST.
The enhanced Samsung TV Plus will unveil a host of new programming partnerships and features including premium content through partnerships with the likes of A+E Networks, The E.W. Scripps Company and BBC Studios. Samsung TV Plus now carries four BBC channels, including BBC Home, BBC Food, Classic Doctor Who and Antiques Roadshow UK. Additionally, fans can now watch crime dramas like Law & Order Special Victims Unit, NCIS, Chicago Fire, and more on ION from Scripps Networks and the Home.Made.Nation channel from A+E Networks.
Samsung TV Plus offers viewers television news from all four major US live FAST broadcasters, ABC News Live, CBS News, LiveNOW from FOX, and NBC News NOW, and features content from every genre and region. The line-up also includes Bloomberg TV+ UHD to Cheddar News to Telemundo. VOD offers have been expanded with plans to double the library in 2023 with Samsung TV Plus tapping new and expanded partnerships with Lionsgate and others to deliver blockbuster hits.,
The new platform will also have an extra commitment to owned and operated (O&O) channels. Ride or Drive, the first auto-focused channel, will launch on the platform to offer even more automotive content for car fans and Samsung Showcase will feature marquee content including concerts, events and special programming. To ensure the platform continues to anticipate and deliver on consumer favourites, TV veteran Andy Singer – who previously held senior roles at content studio, Alkemy X, Travel Channel, DIY Network and HGTV – has joined Samsung TV Plus as head of content.
Samsung brings viewers FAST-first content premieres, including an exclusive, uncut version of Demi Lovato’s Vevo Official Live Performance, Vevo’s bespoke artist series which captures some of the biggest artists in the world, giving fans a fresh and unique look at some of their best loved tracks; and EstrellaTV’s new mockumentary, Norteados con Don Cheto.
“As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivaled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and head of the service business team at Samsung Electronics. “We are thrilled to recognize the massive growth we’ve achieved so far across 24 countries and over 1,600 channels globally. Samsung TV Plus’ new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST.”