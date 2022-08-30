The world’s most mature subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market, the US, is set to show very much signs of its maturity with revenue growth to be almost flat from 2024 to 2027 due to price competition and lower ARPUs from Netflix’s imminent hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier says a study from Digital TV Research.
The analyst’s North America SVOD Forecasts report, calculates that US SVOD revenues will grow by $14 billion from $43 billion in 2021 to $56 billion in 2024 with consolidation through both mergers and closures likely.
Despite maintaining its market dominance, Netflix is set to lose $1.4 billion in SVOD revenues between 2022 and 2027 due to lower ARPUs from 2023. Digital TV Research does though predict Netflix will more than recoup these SVOD revenue losses with AVOD sales.
However, when adding revenues generated by both its standalone OTT form plus that of its version with live TV, Hulu is set to accrue $11.4 billion by 2027 with the former version accounting for $7 billion. Hulu will be followed by HBO Max on $6.1 billion; YouTube TV, $5 billion; Disney+ $4.8 billion; Paramount+ $4.3 billion.
The report also calculates that Netflix will have 63 million subscribers by 2027 – down by 4 million on 2021. Hulu, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+ will each boast 40-50 million subscribers by 2027.
