Automated ad-supported streaming solutions provider MuxIP has entered a partnership with OTT services company Dooya Media Group (DMG) to create a network of premium free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels through a single, customised interface.
MuxIP’s FASTHub solution provides an integral software-as-a-service (SaaS) engineering component to DMG’s FAST studio system, which operates Dooya TV’s more than 50 premium channels, such as Fite TV, Baeble Music, Planet Eat, The War Zone, Channel Fight Masterclass, Extreme Sports, and others. The DMG-customised FASTHub will serve as the centralised channel management system for Dooya TV’s extensive and evolving studio of FAST channels.
FASTHub will also drive global streaming distribution of DMG’s Dooya TV portfolio on all of the major platforms, including Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Redbox, PLEX. The MuxIP technology also will facilitate distribution into emerging FAST platforms, including Local Now, RAD!, Sports.TV, Viva Live TV, Select TV, Zingo, Giniko USA, Glewed, KlowdTV and TeleUp. In addition, FASTHub will manage all channel origination, dynamic ad insertion, monetisation and distribution through one streaming master control interface.
“The ways in which we deliver content to audiences--as well as media platforms themselves--have changed dramatically over the last few years,” explained Dooya Media Group CEO John T. Wells. “Ad-supported models, led by FAST, are becoming increasingly prevalent. Dooya’s pipeline of new FAST channels has grown exponentially during 2022, so we’re fortunate that our partnership with MuxIP will help us keep up the pace. MuxIP has among the most efficient and intuitive software in the market, enabling us to bring new channels to market in a matter of days, not weeks or months, which is critical to our success.”
“The FAST business model has exploded over the last two years, and we are now seeing ultra-premium content move into the FAST ecosystem. Our technology is designed to evolve with the industry, while simplifying and streamlining the channel origination, distribution, and monetisation of live and on-demand content,” added MuxIP CEO Thomas Link. “We are thrilled to be partners with Dooya, given their deep industry relationships amongst leading owners and creators of content, as we are excited to work alongside them to create and distribute new premium FAST channels in this nascent but growing market.”
