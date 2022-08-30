Content discovery and viewer insight solutions ThinkAnalytics has now pre-integrated version 3.0 of the 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) 3Ready Control Center UX management and content curation hub within its Think360 platform.
Offering a fundamental reason for their partnership, the companies say that by optimising the user experience based on evidence, operators can increase viewer engagement, monetise content and address churn. They add that the new pre-integrated solution will allow customers to deploy user experiences that maximise monetisation opportunities by taking advantage of a data-driven approach to continuous improvement. They stress that a valuable aspect of the solution is that users need no technical expertise, lowering costs, and accelerating time-to-market.
The pre-integrated solution allows customers to conduct what is claimed to be rapid A/B testing of the complete UX using real-time granular data capture for what they say will be ultra-personalised viewer experiences. 3Ready Control Center 3.0 also allows editors to manage and measure A/B configurations and their outcomes while Think360 fine-tunes and analyses the data for actionable insights.
Editors can curate, customide and orchestrate the entire UX for all device apps. Any aspects of the UI/UX, including content and colour, can be tested live and adaptations can be deployed instantly using dashboards for analysis of viewer reactions and actionable metrics.
The partners have previously collaborated in major operator projects, including at Proximus in Belgium. Their technologies are currently being deployed at a soon to be announced major North American operator.
“Delivering a superior, truly personalised user experience is what every operator strives to do, but actually achieving this is a highly complex endeavour,” explained Samuel Sweet, ThinkAnalytics CEO of EMEA and AP. “Now with the collaboration …we’re creating the dream team of highly functional UX manipulation capability paired with powerful recommendations and analytics to understand what really resonates with customers and what makes them love their video service.”
“Helping operators to become more data-driven and deliver their viewers leading edge experiences is what we at 3SS do,” added 3SS Pierre Donath, 3SS CMO & CPO. “By combining intuitive, flexible UX optimisation tools with proven world-class recommendations and analytics, operators can give their customers the entertainment UX they truly desire.”
The pre-integrated solution allows customers to conduct what is claimed to be rapid A/B testing of the complete UX using real-time granular data capture for what they say will be ultra-personalised viewer experiences. 3Ready Control Center 3.0 also allows editors to manage and measure A/B configurations and their outcomes while Think360 fine-tunes and analyses the data for actionable insights.
Editors can curate, customide and orchestrate the entire UX for all device apps. Any aspects of the UI/UX, including content and colour, can be tested live and adaptations can be deployed instantly using dashboards for analysis of viewer reactions and actionable metrics.
The partners have previously collaborated in major operator projects, including at Proximus in Belgium. Their technologies are currently being deployed at a soon to be announced major North American operator.
“Delivering a superior, truly personalised user experience is what every operator strives to do, but actually achieving this is a highly complex endeavour,” explained Samuel Sweet, ThinkAnalytics CEO of EMEA and AP. “Now with the collaboration …we’re creating the dream team of highly functional UX manipulation capability paired with powerful recommendations and analytics to understand what really resonates with customers and what makes them love their video service.”
“Helping operators to become more data-driven and deliver their viewers leading edge experiences is what we at 3SS do,” added 3SS Pierre Donath, 3SS CMO & CPO. “By combining intuitive, flexible UX optimisation tools with proven world-class recommendations and analytics, operators can give their customers the entertainment UX they truly desire.”