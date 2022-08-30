White-label turnkey smart TV and OTT ecosystems provider NetRange MMH has been selected by TV manufacturer Konka to support the growing numbers of operators in the MENA region that have chosen to launch interactive and smart TV services via HbbTV.





NetRange parent company Access has supported HbbTV with browser solutions from the earliest days of the interactive TV standard and claims to provide TV OEMs with the highest level of HbbTV standards conformance.



NetFront says it will facilitate the move for



As the key module in a complete HbbTV package, the NetFront Browser solution presents HbbTV applications to the consumer and provides OEMs with a choice of Chromium or WebKit HTML5 engines. Additionally, Access and Netrange provide support for regional or country specific standards, such as Freeview Play 2017 in the UK.



"The cost-effective Access HbbTV solution enables Konka to minimise the additional cost of supporting HbbTV on its Android-based smart TVs," said Access Michi Uematsu, CTO. "This partnership is further proof of our flexible approach that offers OEMs a choice of an end-to-end Access and NetRange solution of browser and App Store combination or to choose the individual software components they need. We look forward to enabling Konka to cost-effectively manufacture TVs that support customer requirements throughout the MENA region."