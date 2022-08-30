Literally only hours after the eagerly-awaited Game of Thrones prequel hit screens, HBO has confirmed that House of the Dragon will have a second series.
Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine as Viserys I Targaryen fifth ruler of the Targaryen dynasty and Matt Smith as his ambitious brother Prince Daemon Targaryen. It also features Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans. the cast and characters here.
Martin and Ryan Condal serve as co-creators on the series. Miguel Sapochnik and Condal are showrunners, and the pair also serve as executive producers along with Martin, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel also direct the series. Greg Yaitanes is director and co-executive producer.
The series is available exclusively on Sky and NOW in the UK and commenting on the new commission, Zai Bennett, MD of content at Sky said: "House of the Dragon is already proving to be a ratings hit, and we predict it will go from strength to strength due to the captivating storytelling and incredible production values. We look forward to sharing a second series with our customers.”
