A study from Leichtman Research Group has found that mobile phones, home computers, tablets and eReaders have all become key platforms for video consumption with the share of adults in the US watching video on such devices daily growing to 59% from 55% in 2020 and 43% in 2017.
The findings, LRG’s sixteenth annual study on this topic, are based on a survey of 1,900 households nationwide and are part of a new study by the company, Emerging Video Services 2022.
In the research, younger individuals were found to be most likely to watch video on non-TV devices. Among all ages 18-34, 83% watch video on a non-TV device daily – compared with 64% of ages 35-54, and 35% of those aged 55 and above.
Overall, 64% of US households now have more than one SVOD service – compared to 55% in 2020, and 33% in 2017.83% of households have a subscription video on-Demand (SVOD) service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu, compared with 78% in 2020, and 64% in 2017 and just over half (51%) of adults watched YouTube daily.
Just over two-fifths (43%) of all adults stream a top SVOD service daily, compared with 40% in 2020, and 29% in 2017. Including eleven additional streaming video services, the mean number of SVOD/DTC services among all households is 3.6. This was 2.9 in 2020. Half of adults watched video on a mobile phone daily – up from 44% in 2020, and 33% in 2017.
“Nearly 60% of adults now watch video on a non-TV device daily. This includes half of all adults watching video on a mobile phone every day, up from one-third of adults five years ago “While non-TV devices provide the ability to watch video anywhere, the most common location for watching video on non-TV devices continues to be in the home,” observed Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “82% of those who watch video on a mobile phone, and 85% of those who watch video on a tablet or eReader, do so at home.”
