Virtualised media production solutions provider Nevion has revealed that its flagship media orchestration platform VideoIPath now supports federation, or the ability for multiple autonomous instances of the technology to collaborate within and across locations.
The development, described by the company as unique development and a major breakthrough in distributed multi-site media production, allows production resources to be shared and used regardless of where they are located, and without compromising on orchestration performance, reliability and security.
The rationale to the launch is the notion by the company that broadcasters, media and production companies are increasingly seeking to increase the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of their live productions by moving to remote and distributed production. It added that such productions involve studios, control rooms, people, on-premise and Cloud processing located at multiple sites and that sharing, controlling, and connecting these resources easily across LANs, WANs, 5G and GCCG (Ground-to-Cloud-Cloud-to-Ground) is one of the biggest challenges in enabling this type of production.
With federation, individual VideoIPath systems, for example at each site, can now collaborate with other VideoIPath systems to share, control and connect resources across locations securely.As each system is autonomous and in charge of its own resources, it continues to function and collaborate, even if problems occur in other parts of the federation. The federation capability also enables VideoIPath to reach new heights in scalability, to handle all the production resources and all the media streams involved. Federation also allows telcos to provide a WAN orchestration that can operate seamlessly with broadcasters’ orchestration, to bring together the customers’ facilities.
While remote and distributed production are obvious applications for VideoIPath’s federation functionality, Nevion believes that the capability can also be used to compartmentalise networks within facilities, for example between ingest, production and playout.
“Nevion and parent company Sony are committed to enabling content producers to share production resources wherever they are located,” said Nevion VideoIPath product manager Arne-Johan Martinsen. This new VideoIPath federation functionality is a key part of achieving this. By hiding the complexity of the underlying infrastructure from users, and providing scalability, reliability and security, VideoIPath allows content producers to focus on creativity, while increasing efficiency and effectiveness.”
