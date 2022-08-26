Streaming and podcast solutions provider StreamGuys has released the next generation of the its SGreports reporting and analysis toolset providing faster query speeds to provide media enterprises with deep, actionable insights about their content delivery and audiences.
Combining live stream, podcast, and royalty reporting in a comprehensive analytics service, the upgraded platform also offers new dynamic visualisation capabilities and data comparison tools.
“We strive to offer our clients as much useful information as possible about their listeners or viewers, delivery metrics, and content being consumed,” saidStreamGuys product manager Robert Minnix. “Reporting tools should provide more than just technical data, also allowing businesses to draw the insights they need about how their content is performing. They must be easily usable by sales, marketing, and other business personnel and engineering staff. Our goal with the new SGreports is to present analytics easily digestibly to help users visually identify key takeaways while minimising manual steps.”
The dynamic visualisations are accessed through the platform’s intuitive, modernised dashboards from which users can hover over individual metrics, streams, programmes, or episodes to filter and compare data with a single button click. The new visualisations are said to make vast amounts of information much easier to consume. They also flexibly allow users to drill down for greater detail and customize their views for maximum efficiency. Visualisations can also be exported as tables in CSV or raw formats for importing into third-party or bespoke management systems.
Podcast reporting capabilities now include enhanced user agent and device-level analysis based on the Open Podcast Analytics Working Group (OPAWG). Support for OPAWG – a cross-platform initiative to standardize podcast download tracking and measurement – bolsters IP and user agent blacklisting, bot identification, and filtering to provide higher-quality podcast reporting through community-based specifications.
Additional future SGreports features include new analytics for the SGrewind time-shifting service. Integration with SGrecast enables analytics data to be combined with metadata such as episode titles and podcast names for enhanced presentation in the SGreports dashboard and allows in-depth visualisation of podcast and episode metrics to help users spot trends in traffic and consumption.
