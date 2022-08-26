AI-driven video analysis solutions provider Media Distillery has been chosen by the Portuguese subsidiary of telco Vodafone to boost user experiences on its IPTV/OTT service such as ensuring real-time accurate start-times for the most popular channels.
The technology firm noted that a TV platform typically begins playing linear broadcasts from the EPG-indicated start time but that programmes often don’t begin exactly on the time shown in the EPG and that without correction, on replay, a viewer might be compelled to watch the end of the preceding show. Even worse, if a programme starts earlier than the time displayed in the EPG, subscribers miss out on the start of their selected show.
To prevent these issues, Media Distillery will deliver the UX-enhancing capability specified by Vodafone Portugal, with its EPG Correction Distillery solution. Using AI, the solution automatically carries out real-time analysis of broadcasts across multiple channels and makes adjustments to coincide with actual start-times of TV programmes as they are aired.
Media Distillery says users can be confident they are seeing accurate start-time information on their EPG. Viewing experiences are therefore more harmonious, leading to enhanced satisfaction.
