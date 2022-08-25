 LATAM set for 70% SVOD revenue growth over next five years | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
An increasingly competitive marketplace is set to drive the Latin American subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) industry which says a study from Digital TV Research is set to see revenues grow from $5.01 billion in 2021 to $8.54 billion by 2027.
Netflix brazil portuguese multiple device 25Aug2022
The Latin America SVOD Forecasts report predicts that the region will have 139 million gross SVOD subscriptions by 2027, up from 75 million at the ebnd-2021. Seven US-based platforms - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Star+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and HBO – and set account for 90% of the region’s paying SVOD subscriptions in five years’ time.

Nort surprisingly, Netflix is set to lead the pack in terms of players, expected to account for 41% of the 2027 total. Yet this will represent a massive fall in share from 72% in 2021. Netflix’s revenues are projected to peak at $3.73 billion in 2023 before posting revenues of $3.498 billion in 2027 . Netflix is set to introduce AVOD-SVOD tiers - one for Brazil and another pan-regional one for the Spanish-speaking countries - in 2024 and Digital TV Research believes this will see SVOD revenues and ARPUs falling slowly as some subscribers convert to cheaper packages.

Disney+ is likely to introduce similar tiers in 2024. The platform is expected to follow its US example by converting its current subscription tier to AVOD-SVOD and charging more for SVOD-only. This says the Latin America SVOD Forecasts report will push up ARPU and the service is set to generate $1.796 billion in revues by 2027.

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Media Analysis