An increasingly competitive marketplace is set to drive the Latin American subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) industry which says a study from Digital TV Research is set to see revenues grow from $5.01 billion in 2021 to $8.54 billion by 2027.
The Latin America SVOD Forecasts report predicts that the region will have 139 million gross SVOD subscriptions by 2027, up from 75 million at the ebnd-2021. Seven US-based platforms - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Star+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and HBO – and set account for 90% of the region’s paying SVOD subscriptions in five years’ time.
Nort surprisingly, Netflix is set to lead the pack in terms of players, expected to account for 41% of the 2027 total. Yet this will represent a massive fall in share from 72% in 2021. Netflix’s revenues are projected to peak at $3.73 billion in 2023 before posting revenues of $3.498 billion in 2027 . Netflix is set to introduce AVOD-SVOD tiers - one for Brazil and another pan-regional one for the Spanish-speaking countries - in 2024 and Digital TV Research believes this will see SVOD revenues and ARPUs falling slowly as some subscribers convert to cheaper packages.
Disney+ is likely to introduce similar tiers in 2024. The platform is expected to follow its US example by converting its current subscription tier to AVOD-SVOD and charging more for SVOD-only. This says the Latin America SVOD Forecasts report will push up ARPU and the service is set to generate $1.796 billion in revues by 2027.
