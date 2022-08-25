Designed for channels that do not require high levels of interactivity or support for live workflows, the Essentials option is designed to make operating and monitoring linear channels straightforward and more cost-effective.
It rounds out the Make TV solution’s Standard and Premium channel offerings, which are said to support high-end features and sophisticated workflows. Essentials channels deliver video, audio and graphics at what Imagine claims in ‘exceptional’ quality, ensuring that the focus on premium-quality viewing experiences is maintained in channel origination applications.
As part of the Aviator platform — which combines scheduling, rights management, channel origination, VOD, ad sales, ad placement, ad serving, campaign management in a single cloud platform — Essentials channels integrate with the end-to-end Plan, Make, and Monetize capabilities in a cloud-native implementation that allows media companies to continue to successfully deliver and monetize content to meet changing consumer viewing habits.
The Essentials offering is designed for 24/7 scheduled channels such as movies and episodic content, FAST channels, local and regional broadcast applications. It is also said to be well suited to popup and occasional use channels, as well as business continuity/disaster recovery and evergreen use cases. Essential channels share the same user interface as the more sophisticated Standard and Premium channels, maintaining a uniform operating interface for all channel types in the system.
“As media companies of all types and sizes search for new ways to address how consumers want to watch, Essentials channels provide lower-cost options to stand up and operate channels that utilise the efficiencies of the public cloud — making it easier than ever to address broadening advertising opportunities and create highly impactful and dynamic channels with genuine appeal to viewers,” explained Rob Malcolm, chief product officer at Imagine Communications.
“The Essentials channel offering, as with other aspects of the Aviator solutionring, as with other aspects of the Aviator solution, demonstrates how we are rapidly expanding the feature set and addressable market for the platform. This latest introduction fills out our full range of channel types, enabling Aviator to deliver the most diverse range of linear channel origination options from a single platform on the market today.”
